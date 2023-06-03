Clubs are entering a crucial juncture in the race for promotion and the struggle for survival

Electronic Science – Zuhair Alali

The national professional championship for the clubs of the second division of football entered a decisive turn, after reaching the 28th round, which will take place on Saturday afternoon, starting at five o’clock.

With only three rounds remaining, five teams are competing for the two promotion tickets to the League of Lights, which are Nahdet Zmamra, Setad Al-Maghribi, Youssoufia Berrechid, Sarea Wadi Zem and Olympique El-Dachira, while the struggle continues to ensure survival between seven other clubs, namely Al-Ettifaq Marrakech, Racing Casablanca, Wydad Fez and Rajaa Bani Mellal. And the Association of Salé and the Zemorian Union of Khemisset and Wadad Temara.

As for the teams involved in ascending to the first professional division, there is the leader, Nahdet Zemamra, with 48 points, who will host Wydad El Fassi, who ranks 12th with 31 points, at Ahmed Choukri Stadium in Zemamra.

The representative of the city of Zmamra is looking in this meeting to seize three valuable points, which will bring him closer to returning to the first professional division, but if he fails to do so, his task will be complicated in light of the fierce competition for both Setad Al-Maghribi and Youssoufia Berchid, who are only two points away from him.

On the other hand, “Al-Waf” will try to return with a positive result that preserves its chances of remaining in the competition for another season, knowing that three points in the remaining rounds are enough for it to confirm its survival from the hell of amateurs, or the loss of Al-Ittihad Al-Zamouri for Khemisset, who has the penultimate rank (24N), which is away Seven points, at least in one game.

Ittihad Zamouri for Thursdays will face a difficult test when it meets its guest, Sarea Wadi Zem, fourth in the standings, with 42 points, on the 18th of November stadium in Khemisset.

And unlike the Zamouri team, which is struggling to survive, Al-Soraei clings to its hopes of snatching one of the two promotion cards to the first division, since the points difference between it and the leaders is only four, and two points from the second and third place holders.

As for the clubs competing for the two promotion cards, Youssoufia Berchid, third in the ranking, will collide with 46 points, with Olympique Al-Dashira, fifth in the ranking, with 41 points, in a match that will be hosted by Ahmed Fana Stadium in Al-Dashira.

The Al-Harizi team seems closest to winning the match thanks to the experience and capabilities that distinguish the players, but the Al-Soussi team is able to win the bet, especially since this season it managed to defeat the seniors of the competition, such as Nahdet Al-Zmamra, Setad Al-Maghribi and Youssoufia Berchid also in the first leg.

In turn, Moroccan Setad, runner-up with 46 points, will be on a date with a strong confrontation against its guest, Chabab Atlas Khenifra, who is in seventh place with 37 points, and its stages will take place on the grounds of the Witnesses Stadium in Rabat.

The pressure will be on the “old-fashioned”, who seeks to snatch one of the two lights league cards, unlike Faris Khenifra, who achieved the important thing by ensuring that he continues within the elite clubs, but the high morale of the landowners after the important victory in the Wydad Fez field in the last round, may strengthen the players’ determination to collect points. match and enhance their chances of promotion to the First Division.

As for the struggle for survival, it starts from the tenth place, which is occupied by the Marrakech agreement, with 32 points, as it moves away from the danger zone in which the Zemorian Union of Khemisset (24 n) is located, with eight points that can be compensated in the three rounds that will give whoever wins it in full nine points.

Al-Ittifaq Al-Marrakech will meet its counterpart, the Association of Sale, who ranked 13th with 28 points, at the Grand Stadium of Marrakech. Each of the two teams is looking to achieve victory in all the remaining rounds in order to avoid falling to the amateur division, and to a greater extent Faris Al-Raqraq, who is separated from the penultimate position only by four points.

As for Racing Casablanca, which is ranked 11th with 32 points, it seems that it is the closest to confirming its stay in the second division when it receives Wydad Temara, bottom of the standings, with 20 points, at Father Gekko Stadium in Casablanca.

The task of “Al-Rak” will be easy on paper, since Wydad Temara is very close to falling into the hell of amateurs, especially if it loses this match against the victory of Al-Ittihad Al-Zamouri for Thursdays, as the difference between them will become 7 full points that are impossible to compensate for in two rounds.

For his part, Raja Bani Mellal, ranked 13th with 30 points, will raise the slogan of victory against a stubborn opponent, Al-Ittihad Al-Islami Al-Wajdi, sixth in the ranking, with 39 points, in the match that will bring them together at the Municipal Stadium of Bani Mellal.

The Mullah team needs three points in order to ensure its continuation in the competition officially, but the Knight of the East is not an easy opponent, as it does not always embarrass strong teams, which makes the owners of the land required to redouble their efforts to win match points that will confirm their survival in the tournament.

* The full program for round 28 (5:00 pm):

Raja Bani Mellal – The Emotional Islamic Union:

Racing Casablanca – Wydad Temara:

The Marrakech Agreement – Sale Association:

Moroccan Setad – Youth Atlas Khenifra:

Olympic Dashira – Youssoufia Berchid:

Al-Masirah Youth – Banjarir Youth:

Renaissance Zemamra – Wydad El Fassi:

Ittihad Zemmouri Khemisset – Rapide Wadi Zem: