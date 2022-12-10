Home News Clumsy Thieves: They steal a mega safe but drop it out the window
The first rule of a good thief, since the world began, should be silence. The group of criminals went into action two nights ago at forcing he must have forgotten it.

Around 11pm, in fact, the bandits, after having reached the first floor of the headquarters of a agency of the area, had managed, after breaking a window, to enter inside and to remove the large safebut doing it fall to the floor from the window itself.

Just the thud of the armored cabinet on the ground had however attracted the attention of a neighbor who had alerted 112. The immediate intervention of a Army patrol evidently he had made the criminals give up, ruining their plans. The group then fled.

the safe, still regularly closed and containing approx one thousand euroswas recovered and seized for technical checks by the soldiers of the Arma.

