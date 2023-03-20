Cluster development·Industry-education integration·School-local symbiosis——Jiaxing University adheres to application-oriented education to serve national strategies and regional development



Recently, the integration of production and education of Jiaxing University and school-enterprise cooperation have achieved important phased results. The Institute of Clean Energy Industry (Jiahua Energy Future Technology Institute) has been successfully approved as the construction site of Zhejiang Province’s key support for modern industry colleges, and the cultivation of talents for the modern textile industry in the Yangtze River Delta The production-education integration experimental training base, the fashion industry digital production-education integration training center, and the “smart industry” production-education integration platform were successfully selected into the list of “five batches” of Zhejiang province’s industry-education integration projects, and were piloted in Zhejiang province’s application-oriented construction Solid steps have been taken on the road to the construction of model universities.

Jiaxing University is an institution of higher learning with a history of more than 100 years. After the founding of New China, it was affiliated with the non-ferrous metal industry for a long time, and has trained a large number of high-quality economic management talents for my country’s non-ferrous metal industry. The school has always kept in mind General Secretary Xi Jinping’s ardent entrustment to the 90th anniversary of the school’s school during his work in Zhejiang, guided by the spirit of the Red Boat, based on the foundation of building morality, adhering to the integrated development of education, technology, and talents, and insisting on serving the national strategy and regional development. Give full play to the advantages of running a school in the place where the Chinese revolutionary red boat sailed and the center of the Yangtze River Delta, change the location advantage into a development advantage, turn the resource advantage into a school-running advantage, and build an application-oriented school of “cluster development · integration of production and education · school-land symbiosis” The system has cultivated a large number of high-quality application-oriented talents, and has made positive contributions to the high-quality development of Zhejiang and the construction of a common prosperity demonstration zone, and the acceleration of Jiaxing’s construction of an important central city in the Yangtze River Delta urban agglomeration.

Strengthen the development of clusters, academicians lead and support the construction of applied interdisciplinary disciplines

Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Chief Scientist of China Electronics Technology Group Corporation, and President Lu Jun is committed to organically combining talent training, scientific research and social services, planning the layout, doing it by himself, and actively promoting the construction of application-oriented disciplines and professional groups. In 2021, an academician of the Army was selected as an expert in the “Kunpeng Action” plan in Zhejiang Province, becoming one of the three provincial universities and the only expert selected in the “Kunpeng Action” plan from a local university. Subsequently, Academician Jun led the establishment of the Institute of Information Network and Intelligence, took the lead in applying for the “Zhejiang Provincial Engineering Research Center for Life and Health Intelligent Perception”, “Zhejiang Provincial Key Laboratory of Medical Electronics and Digital Health“, and was approved as a provincial engineering research center and a provincial engineering research center respectively. A level key laboratory, organized activities such as the first Nanhu Information Technology and Industry Innovation Forum, Digital Health and Health Big Data Symposium.

Academicians of the Army set up a medical electronics and digital health research team across disciplines, insisting on facing the world‘s cutting-edge science and technology and people’s life and health, actively integrating into Zhejiang’s “Internet +” and life and health world science and technology innovation highland strategy, focusing on full-time and spatial perception in the field of life and health, Big data integration, network collaboration and other major scientific issues, carry out cross-research on electronic information and life health, through the mutual traction and mutual driving of key laboratories and engineering research centers, open up medical electronics and digital health fields from basic research, technology The complete chain from research and development to social services supports the creation of emerging industry chains related to life and health and the development of life and health professional groups.

Academician Hong Chunheng led the establishment of the Institute of Nanotechnology, focusing on high-level nanoscience and technology research, supporting the creation of emerging industrial chains related to new materials and the development of textile professional groups. Academician Alexey Simyanov led the establishment of the Neuroscience Research Center, focusing on high-level neuroscience research, supporting the creation of emerging industry chains related to life and health and the development of medical professional groups. These have played a leading and exemplary role in the regional development of the school’s high-level talents.

The school aligns with the industrial development direction of the Yangtze River Delta and the major needs of Jiaxing’s economic and social development, focusing on key areas such as new materials, electronic information, high-end equipment manufacturing, green chemicals, fashion (clothing), life and health, and promoting interdisciplinary and clustered development. Establish a professional dynamic adjustment mechanism, actively arrange the construction of new engineering, new liberal arts, and new medical majors, and build an application-oriented professional group that is highly compatible with local economic and social development. The school and enterprise jointly build a dual-qualified and dual-capable application-oriented teaching staff, carry out activities such as “Doctoral Service Local Special Action”, “Innovative Team Industry”, and build “Starting”, “Baiqing”, “Diligent Young Scholars”, and “Nanhu Scholars Distinguished Professors” ” and other talent echelon training systems, continuously strengthen the connection with the goals of provincial and municipal local talent projects, and promote the hierarchical classification and focused training of applied teachers. Co-construct the G60 Science and Technology Corridor Industry and Innovation Research Institute with Jiaxing City, and jointly build the Smart Transportation Research Center with the 36th Institute of China Electronics Technology and the Jiaxing Traffic Police Detachment to support the development of smart information technology professional groups. Create high-end think tank platforms such as the Yangtze River Delta Integrated Development Research Center and China Common Wealth Research Institute to support the development of economic management professional groups.

Deepen the integration of production and education, demand-oriented innovative application-oriented talent training mode

The G60 Science and Technology Corridor Industry and Innovation Research Institute is a new type of research and development institution jointly established by Jiaxing College and the Management Committee of Jiaxing Economic and Technological Development Zone. It closely focuses on the construction of the “Three Highlands of Science and Technology Innovation” in Zhejiang Province and gives full play to the resource advantages of local governments. With the advantages of the school’s disciplines and talents, deepen the integration of schools and places, focus on digital health, smart transportation, nano-materials and other livelihood areas to carry out technological research and industrialization achievements transformation, and provide technological innovation driving force and technological service support for regional economic development. Since its establishment, the G60 Research Institute has successively been approved as a postdoctoral workstation in Zhejiang Province, a provincial new research and development institution, and a provincial public service demonstration platform for small and medium-sized enterprises. At present, the research institute has built more than 20 innovative research centers and technological innovation enterprises, including 5 centers led by academicians; it has gathered 3 national-level talents, equipped with more than 150 R&D personnel, and has a research site of 20,000 square meters; A number of provincial and municipal scientific research platforms such as the Engineering Research Center and the Zhejiang Provincial Key Laboratory are responsible for operating the Jiaxing High-tech Industrial Park National Postdoctoral Workstation and the Jiaxing Auto Parts Industry Innovation Service Complex, and are responsible for Jiaxing Auto and Parts Industry The leader unit of the cooperation group and the secretary-general unit of Jiaxing Science and Technology Service Industry Association. In the future, we will continue to give full play to our advantages in disciplines, talents, and information, gather service resources, broaden service areas, standardize service methods, optimize service functions, and give full play to the role of a bridge to actively provide more professional, personalized, and comprehensive solutions for the majority of small and medium-sized enterprises. It will contribute to better promote the transformation and upgrading and high-quality development of small and medium-sized enterprises in Zhejiang Province.

Jiaxing University deeply implements the high-level undergraduate education action plan, strives to build a new carrier of “transformation of production, education, research and application”, and continues to strengthen the connotation construction of applied talents. Give full play to the advantages of being originally affiliated to the non-ferrous metal industry, carry out in-depth cooperation with non-ferrous industry enterprises, carry out multi-party collaborative training of economic and management professionals such as majors, enterprises, and industry associations, and set up Minmetals futures classes, Chinalco accounting classes, and CICC accounting classes , Constructed a “project-based” and “school-enterprise double tutor system” combination of economic management application-oriented professional talent training mode. Facing the needs of the development of the digital economy in the Yangtze River Delta, we have in-depth cooperation with well-known domestic enterprises to build a national experimental teaching demonstration center for economic management, a Ministry of Education-ZTE ICT production-education integration innovation base, an Alibaba customer experience production-university-research base, and Taimei Pharmaceutical Data Experimental Class wait. Relying on local leading enterprises, set up Jiahua Energy Future Technology College (Clean Energy Industry College), Yate Digital Intelligence Industry College, Qisheng Digital Intelligence College, New Materials and Modern Textile Industry College, Jiahe Fashion Design Industry College, and set up “Engineering + Economics (management)”, “Law + Accounting” and other outstanding talent training pilot zone projects, to cultivate applied talents that meet the transformation and upgrading needs of local leading industries, the development of new information technology industries, and the transformation and upgrading of manufacturing industries.

In recent years, it has been approved as a provincial-level key support center for the construction of modern industry colleges, 3 provincial-level “five batches” projects for the integration of industry and education, 10 municipal key construction modern industry colleges and industry-education integration alliances, and municipal-level industry-education integration There are 14 integration projects, and 2 industry-education integration talent training projects won the first prize of Zhejiang Provincial Teaching Achievement Award. Construct a dual-creation and education system covering all employees, and explore the formation of a “three-in-one, three-innovation” innovative and entrepreneurial talent training model that integrates experimentation, internship, training, creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Jiaxing University has become a national sponsoring university of the “Challenge Cup” since 2019, and the Entrepreneurship Practice Park for College Students has been rated as a national maker space and a demonstration base for mass entrepreneurship and innovation in Zhejiang Province. Repeatedly won gold medals.

Zhejiang’s high-quality development and construction of a common prosperity demonstration zone is a major strategic decision personally planned, personally determined, personally deployed, and personally promoted by General Secretary Xi Jinping. Jiaxing University takes the lead in political consciousness, relying on the first-mover advantage of Jiaxing’s urban and rural coordinated development, and cooperates with relevant provincial and municipal departments and domestic research institutions to take the lead in establishing a common prosperity research platform – China Common Wealth Research Institute. Guided by the thought of socialism with characteristics, focusing on the important thoughts and policies of common prosperity to carry out theoretical research and interpretation, successfully held high-end academic conferences such as the Chinese Communist Party’s Centennial Economic Development Theory Innovation and Practice Seminar, and established a common prosperity lecturer group and common prosperity for college students The presentation group participated deeply in the summary and promotion of Jiaxing Common Wealth, compiled case libraries such as “Kerry Common Wealth” and “Zhejiang Common Wealth”, completed the development of “Common Wealth Power Index Visualization Platform”, and created a series of activities and achievements of “Common Wealth +”, Strive to be a pioneer in the theoretical research and interpretation of common prosperity, and strive to use “theoretical thinking” to answer the “question of the times” of common prosperity.

The “Great Series of Chinese Paintings of Past Dynasties” was approved by General Secretary Xi Jinping during his work in Zhejiang. Over the years, he has attached great importance to it, continued to pay attention to it, and made important instructions many times. project. Since the start of the work related to the “big department” Jiaxing special exhibition, the school has attached great importance to it, established a special working class, organized capable personnel, and actively participated in the explanation, research and viewing of the special exhibition, so as to ensure the smooth progress of the Jiaxing special exhibition and the National Museum of Art. Development has contributed wisdom and strength. The school gave full play to its professional advantages, launched expert explanations and bilingual explanations for college students to participate in the “big department” explanation work, and sent 11 teachers and students to serve the Jiaxing Special Exhibition and 4 teachers and students to serve the National Museum Exhibition. The school established a large-scale research center for Chinese painting in the past dynasties, and formed a research team of nearly 20 people to focus on the research on Chinese painting in the past dynasties and the appreciation and interpretation of works in major exhibitions, and produced fruitful results. The school organizes teachers and students to visit the “big department” Jiaxing special exhibition, and at the same time mobilizes teachers and students to make independent appointments to visit, deepen teachers and students’ understanding of history, culture and national spirit, strengthen cultural self-confidence, and further inspire unremitting efforts to realize the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation Confidence and determination to struggle.

The team of Professor Li Jiayou of Jiaxing University cooperated with relevant enterprises to carry out research on the utilization of straw resources, and made breakthroughs in the breeding of high-performance straw-degrading bacteria, rapid straw decomposition and production of high-humic acid products, bringing new output value to cooperative enterprises More than 30 million yuan has opened up a new way for the ban on straw burning in Jiaxing area, and has made important contributions to the utilization of straw resources and the development of green ecological agriculture. Professor Shang Tao and a company in Jiaxing jointly developed a casting grinding robot, which realized high reliability, low cost, high flexibility and intelligent grinding of castings. Each robot can replace 6 laborers, and the product qualification rate has been greatly improved, saving labor only. The cost is 500,000 yuan/set/year. Associate Professor Zhu Lianwen gave full play to his professional background and special advantages during his post training in a bureau in Pinghu City, actively undertook the construction of a leading talent pool, participated in the project qualification review of the 5th “Talent Gathering in Pinghu, Leading a New Rise” Entrepreneurship and Innovation Competition and the sixth The “Red Boat Cup” Jiaxing Global Entrepreneurship and Innovation Competition held on-site negotiations, covering 269 leading talents, 206 entries, and 7 on-site matchmaking meetings. Mr. Pang Jianjun is deeply involved in the smart home industry, and leads the design team to persist in solving problems for enterprises at the front line of the industry. He has completed more than 30 design projects entrusted by enterprises, and helped enterprises complete the declaration of 8 invention patents, 5 utility model patents, and 18 appearance patents. The product sales volume is more than 50,000 units, and the sales volume is more than 300 million yuan. It was awarded the 2022 China Kitchen and Bathroom Industry Best-selling Product Award.

Focusing on Jiaxing’s overall integration into the Yangtze River Delta’s integrated development strategy, Jiaxing College actively integrates into Jiaxing’s economic and social development, implements the “Ten Action Plans” for serving the local area, builds a school-city integrated development community, and continues to show and contribute to local economic and social development promote. Jiaxing University and Jiaxing City have jointly established platforms such as Talent Alliance, Talent Development Research Institute, and High-level Talent Science and Technology Documentation Center, and are employing more than 100 local high-level applied talents. Quote shared. Leading 9 university libraries and 6 public libraries to form the Jiaxing Regional Library Alliance. The school analysis and testing center provides services for the city’s production enterprises and scientific research institutions to achieve resource co-construction and sharing. The school and locality jointly build the Yangtze River Delta Photovoltaic and New Energy Technology International Cooperation Base, the Zhejiang University Industry-University-Research Alliance Xiuzhou Center and other scientific and technological innovation and achievement transformation platforms. There are 20 municipal-level innovation teams, and hundreds of professors and doctors are organized every year Enterprises and local enterprises and institutions have achieved fruitful cooperation in industry, education and research. Actively guide students to integrate into local economic and social development. Graduates are highly motivated to stay in Jiaxing for employment. Over 35% of graduates stay in Jiaxing for employment and entrepreneurship. Relying on platforms such as the Integrated Development Research Center of the Yangtze River Delta and the Research Center of Chinese Paintings of Past Dynasties, to connect with provincial and municipal party committees and government decision-making deployments and major needs, compile and publish a large collection of local literature “Jiaxing Literature Series”, and publish “Jiaxing City In line with the Shanghai Blue Book, do a good job in serving local articles.

Education, science and technology, and talents are the basic and strategic support for building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. As the university where the red ship of the Chinese revolution set sail, Jiaxing University has always insisted on educating people for the party and the country, continuously deepening “cluster development”, “integration of production and education”, and “co-existence between schools and localities”, vigorously cultivating socialist builders who will take on the great task of national rejuvenation And successors, contribute more wisdom and strength to national strategy and regional development.

“In the future, the school will anchor the development goal of a first-class application-oriented comprehensive university with characteristics and innovation, based in Jiaxing, serve Zhejiang, face the Yangtze River Delta, and radiate the whole country, comprehensively strengthen the leadership of the party, and vigorously inherit and carry forward the great spirit of party building and the red boat. Insist on serving the national strategy and the major needs of regional economic and social development, focus on building a ‘1+N+X’ discipline construction layout system, and actively implement the ‘three major plans’ of multi-talent introduction, industry-education collaborative education, and application research quality improvement , and strive to become a strategic scientific and technological force supporting and leading regional development, a high-end think tank with national influence, and a new highland for opening schools in the Yangtze River Delta.” Lu Xinbo, secretary of the school’s party committee, said.