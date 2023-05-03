Clutches between Yerevan and Moscow / Armenia / Areas / Home





Armenia votes in favor of a UN General Assembly resolution in which Russia is mentioned as an aggressor state of Ukraine. The Armenian vote comes after a series of hardenings between the two countries relating to both bilateral relations and the obligations Armenia believes Russia has towards it

On April 26, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Resolution L.65 on the collaboration between the UN and the Council of Europe in which Russia is mentioned as an aggressor state of Ukraine. Unlike previous votes in which the Assembly clarified this position, Armenia did not abstain, and like Kazakhstan, China, Brazil, expressed itself for the first time in favor, voting yes, like 121 other states . Five against (Russia, North Korea, Belarus, Syria and Nicaragua), 18 abstentions, including Azerbaijan.

The Armenian vote comes after a series of escalations between the two countries relating both to bilateral relations and to the obligations that Armenia believes Russia-led organizations have towards it.

CSTO

“It is not Armenia that is leaving the CSTO, but the CSTO that is leaving Armenia,” said the prime minister Nikol Pashinyan ha riassunto in March the Armenian position with respect to the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the military organization that arose after the dissolution of the Warsaw Pact, of which Armenia is a part of which it has unsuccessfully invoked intervention to guarantee its own territorial integrity. Armenia has not hidden its burning disappointment at the lack of security guarantees from the CSTO. He therefore refused to host its military exercises in winter 2023 and the vice-presidential seat.

The CSTO has three rotating Vice-Presidents who are appointed based on countries’ contributions to the budget, a share at which theArmenia does not intend to contribute in the absence of greater national gain. There are fundamental issues on the table for Yerevan: the recognition of the September clashes as Azerbaijani aggression, of the Armenian borders and therefore of the Azerbaijani incursions as a violation of the territorial integrity of the country, and of concrete protective measures, possibly including a military mission of the CSTO , in addition to the already present Russian peacekeepers and civilian monitors from the European Union. The mission has been discussed for months, if not years, after 2020, and Russia declines any responsibility for the failure to deploy, while theborder erosion continues .

Propagandists

The Armenian border has once again rejected Russian propagandists. After the case of one of the Russian journalists, of Armenian origin, who has become the television face of the regime, Margarita Simonyan, who has been banned from entering Armenia since October 2022, together with the deputy chairman of the Duma commission for CIS and Eurasian Integration Konstantin Zatulin, in March it was the turn of Aram Gabrelyanov.

Gabrelyanov , media mogul and closely linked to the Kremlin, like Simonyan is of Armenian origin. Since 2016 he is under Ukrainian sanctions and besides fiercely criticizing the West, he accused the Armenian government of being unpatriotic. Since March he has been on the persona non-grate list. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented this episode with words that do not hide a certain nervousness

Putin’s arrest

As is known, there is an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court against Vladimir Putin which should be exercised by member countries which have ratified the Rome Statute. Armenia signed it in 1999 but never ratified. At the end of 2022, therefore before the decision of the Court on 17 March 2023 regarding the Russian president, the Armenian government decided to start the ratification procedures. The intention is to be able to use the Court for war crimes in one’s own territory. The Constitutional Court of Armenia this spring confirmed the constitutionality of a possible ratification.

Some analysts have rated the option to ratify but without incurring obligations backdated to the date of ratification, so the arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin should not apply in Armenia. For the signatory members of the Rome Statute, the decisions of the Criminal Court are binding. The issue is also being discussed in other countries linked to Russia by important bilateral ties or belonging to organizations of which Russia is a member. South Africa is a signatory and in August 2023 will host the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South America) summit in attendance since this year it holds the rotating presidency. The government admitted to find themselves in difficulty with respect to conflicting obligations: to host the president of one of the member countries or to arrest the same as wanted for war crimes. The South African president himself had spoken of an exit from the jurisdiction of the court, rumor later denial by the government.

Russia, on the other hand, has no doubts. A Russian diplomatic source he expressly reported that Moscow considers Yerevan’s plans to adhere to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court absolutely unacceptable and that the Armenian side has been warned of the extremely negative consequences with respect to bilateral relations.

The Dairy War

And actually the first punishment seems to have arrived. On March 31, the Russian “Rosselkhoznadzor” (Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance) he asked the Veterinary Service of Armenia to suspend exports of dairy products to Russia. At the base there would be food safety issues also linked to the use of products imported from Iran. But the point is that anyone with memory of Rosselkhoznadzor’s track record remembers the abundantly political use of import bans. In 2006-7, before the war it was Georgia for cheeses, fruits and vegetables, wine, mineral water. In July 2014 it was the turn of the Ukrainian dairy products a few months after the annexation of Crimea. After the sanctions for the annexation in October of the same year it was the turn of the meat from the European Union . After the signing of the Association Agreement it was the turn of the Moldavian fruit . In 2015, after Ankara shot down a Russian jet, Rosselkhoznadzor’s ax fell on salt, chicken, turkey and a dozen more Turkish products .

The new US ambassador to Armenia Kristina A. Kvien posted on April 8, a tweet in which she is portrayed in Syunik eating cheese, and defines Armenian dairy products among the best in the world.

Meanwhile, after the vote of the UN General Assembly, Gazprom informed Armenia that for 4 days the gas will not arrive, due to network maintenance work. Or maybe the second punishment.

Have you thought about a subscription to OBC Transeuropa? You will support our work and receive preview articles and more content. Subscribe to OBCT!

Comments, as far as possible, are screened by our staff before being made public. The time required for this operation can vary. Go to our policy

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

blog comments powered by