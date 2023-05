The Capital Markets Board (CMB) announced in its bulletin released tonight that JP Morgan Securities PLC, a subsidiary of the largest bank in the USA, JP Morgan, has been fined. About the company “Borsa Istanbul A.Ş. The amount of the administrative fine, which was decided to be applied as a result of the examination made on the transactions carried out in the markets in the region of the Republic of Turkey, was 32 million 795 thousand 908.88 TL. The act constitutes a violation […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook