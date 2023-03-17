Urso “Consumer choices can lead to even more ambitious sustainability goals”

On World Gods Day consumer rights the event was held today at Palazzo Piacentini, headquarters of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy “Consumers and Energy Transition”, organized by the Directorate General for the market, competition, consumer protection of the Ministry. The proceedings were opened by Undersecretary Massimo Bitoncipresident of the CNCU, and by Alberto Luigi Gusmeroli, president of the X Commission “Productive Activities, Commerce and Tourism” of the Chamber of Deputies. Adolfo Minister bear held the conclusions of the meeting, during which numerous speeches were made by consumer associations.

“The commitment to the ecological transition is one of the priorities of our Ministry – Minister Urso declared in his concluding speech – e with undersecretary Bitonci and the consumer associations we have already addressed the issue of the critical issues of the energy markets, in the awareness that it is necessary to create a class of aware consumers”.

“Consumers are in fact protagonists of the process – continued Urso – because they can trigger virtuous mechanisms of progress towards ever more ambitious sustainability objectives, also by orienting themselves towards companies that implement sustainable procurement and production choices. As a government we are working on the link for the enhancement of Made in Italy and the fight against counterfeiting to help make informed choices in Italy and in the world“. “In this sense, the role of consumer associations – concluded the Minister – it can be an important junction for conveying messages and initiatives and I am sure that by working together, as we are already doing in numerous tables, we will be able to promote an ever greater awareness capable of transforming itself into virtuous decisions and behaviours”.

In his speech, Undersecretary Massimo Bitonci, who is in charge of consumers, underlined how, as President of the National Council of Consumers and Users, he strongly wanted to celebrate this important anniversary together with the Associations, which had not been celebrated for some time. “It was the occasion – underlined Bitonci – for associations to be a driving force behind recurring themes, such as inflation, high energy costs, over-indebtedness.”