CNE has the magnifying glass on the registration of identification cards to avoid fraud

EVERY TIME there is less to go until the regional elections are held and the tension over the crimes of transhumance or fraud increases as the days go by. Electoral transhumance is the action of registering the identity card to vote in a place other than the one in which one resides and constitutes a crime contemplated in the Colombian Penal Code under the name of fraud in the registration of identity cards.

Under this premise, Álvaro Hernán Prada, vice president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), told EL NUEVO SIGLO that the CNE has been working to provide confidence to the citizenry based on transparent elections.

“We have tried to keep the public informed, seeking that those who are going to participate have more elements to do so and have the necessary information to avoid committing crimes. To do this, in all offices we are internally training officials so that we can provide quick and accurate responses. We have also worked inter-institutionally with the Registry, Attorney General’s Office, Police, the national government through the Ministry of the Interior and with territorial entities to follow up on the electoral process in Colombia. Security is concerned in different areas of the country, but the authorities are committed to guaranteeing them, ”he pointed out.

registration of candidates

Figures provided by the vice president of the CNE determine that 132,553 candidates were registered for the territorial elections, 39% are women. Likewise, since 2019 the percentage of registered people increased by 13.73%. In addition, of the total registrations, 22,536 were digital and 104,268 face-to-face.

It is important to keep in mind that the Electoral Observation Mission (MOE) alerted some candidates to disability. In this regard, the vice president of the CNE affirmed that the Council has the duty to investigate each of the candidates who are found to be incapacitated.

“If verified, the registration will be revoked, after exhausting the procedure provided by law and with respect for due process and the right to defense of the candidates,” he asserted.

Likewise, Prada emphasized that all persons who postulate their name for any popularly elected position have the obligation to submit a report of campaign income and expenses to the CNE.

“Even for this purpose, the clear accounts application was provided so that candidates can file their reports, likewise public access to this information is allowed to facilitate monitoring and analysis of financing, origin, amount and destination of resources,” he explained. .

In the case of congressmen, the vice president pointed out that they consider themselves public servants belonging to a public corporation and do not exercise this type of authority, therefore, they should not resign one year before the election.

“The disqualification applies to public servants who exercise political, civil or administrative authority. Opinions are divided regarding the year prior to possession. Some argue that they should just give up at the time of enrollment,” he said.

electoral crimes

Álvaro Hernán Prada recalled that one of the main electoral crimes is restraining the voter, that is, threatening or putting pressure on the voter in order to obtain support or votes for a certain candidate.

Another very common crime is that of disturbing the democratic contest, which consists of preventing or disturbing the vote or scrutiny through deceptive maneuvers.

“Currently, the CNE has a magnifying glass on the crime of transhumance or fraud in registration of identity cards, which consists of registering your document in a town, municipality or district different from your place of residence, with the purpose of obtaining an advantage in a popular election. . These are the three most common crimes, however there are about 16 crimes enshrined in our legislation, ”he explained.

The vice president also referred to the situation of violence in the country three months before the elections.

“It is a concern that we have, however, it is for this reason that we have been working jointly with the Registry Office, the Attorney General’s Office, the Police, the National Government and other control entities, in the departmental commissions for coordination and monitoring of the elections, with the construction of risk maps, to guarantee safe elections that allow Colombians to go out and vote throughout the national territory”, he emphasized.

Electoral propaganda that uses the public space can be carried out within the 3 months prior to the date of the vote.

