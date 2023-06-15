Home » CNE rectors and substitutes resign
News

CNE rectors and substitutes resign

by admin
CNE rectors and substitutes resign

The Venezuelan parliament plans to name the nominations committee in order to find the new top representatives of the electoral body.

This Thursday the AN will discuss a project to accept the resignation of the principal rectors. | Photo: Web

Through a publication of the National Assembly, on the social network Twitter, it was learned that the principal and alternate rectors of the National Electoral Council (CNE).

According to the information disclosed, it is expected that this Thursday the National Assembly will discuss a project accepting the resignation of the principal and alternate rectors of the National Electoral Council and the immediate appointment of the preliminary commission of the Electoral Nominations Committee in order to choose the new authorities.

According to the agenda published this Wednesday, the Venezuelan parliament plans to appoint the nominations committee in order to find the new top representatives of the electoral body, as established in articles 12, 13, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23 of the Organic Law of Electoral Power.

The agenda will also discuss for the second time the Draft Organic Law for the Protection of Persons with Disabilities and the Draft Agreement in support of the immediate release of the Venezuelan diplomat, Alex Saab“after completing three years of his arbitrary and illegal detention.”

AN will elect new rectors of the CNE

AN: Rectors and substitutes of the CNE resign from their posts

With information from El Universal

Also read: Merchants alarmed by falling sales

Grace Sofia Delgado avatar

Journalist graduated from UNICA, Industrial Engineer from IUPSM and Udista from Núcleo Monagas. Resilient. Proud daughter of Dilcia Arreaza, From El Furrial, Editor, Professional Audio Editor, Cinephile, Musicologist and Presenter of the Daily News Summary. Married to La Verdad de Monagas since 2013!

You may also like

Hotel for horses is all about animal welfare

1800 MILLION ONLY IN FOOD ??? « CDE...

Watch out, samarium! Time is running out to...

Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee: Blinken...

Kuazar presents in Hybrid Power the fusion of...

FNC will seek to strengthen coffee cooperatives

HiWu wants to be independent at Energie in...

Jamaat-e-Islami workers and police face to face on...

Dollar at $4,640 and oil at US$ 78.6...

The Japanese Chamber of Commerce in China released...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy