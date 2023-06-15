CNE rectors and substitutes resign

The Venezuelan parliament plans to name the nominations committee in order to find the new top representatives of the electoral body.

Through a publication of the National Assembly, on the social network Twitter, it was learned that the principal and alternate rectors of the National Electoral Council (CNE).

According to the information disclosed, it is expected that this Thursday the National Assembly will discuss a project accepting the resignation of the principal and alternate rectors of the National Electoral Council and the immediate appointment of the preliminary commission of the Electoral Nominations Committee in order to choose the new authorities.

According to the agenda published this Wednesday, the Venezuelan parliament plans to appoint the nominations committee in order to find the new top representatives of the electoral body, as established in articles 12, 13, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23 of the Organic Law of Electoral Power.

The agenda will also discuss for the second time the Draft Organic Law for the Protection of Persons with Disabilities and the Draft Agreement in support of the immediate release of the Venezuelan diplomat, Alex Saab“after completing three years of his arbitrary and illegal detention.”

AN will elect new rectors of the CNE

With information from El Universal

