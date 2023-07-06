CNE requested four key pieces of evidence in its inquiry into Petro’s presidential campaign

The National Electoral Council requested four key tests for its investigation of Gustavo Petro’s presidential campaign for alleged irregular financing.

As a first test, the magistrates in charge of the investigation, Benjamín Ortiz (Liberal Party) and Álvaro Hernán Prada (Democratic Center), ordered the former head of the Government Cabinet, Laura Sarabia, and the outgoing Venezuelan ambassador, Armando Benedetti.

The two officials were linked by the recordings in which they speak of an alleged income of 15,000 million pesos to the Petro campaign.

Both proceedings are scheduled for Tuesday, July 18, Benedetti’s at 9:00 am, and Sarabia’s, at 2:00 pm, at the CNE headquarters in Bogotá.

Election Witness List

The second piece of evidence is a “full copy” of the list of electoral witnesses of the coalition of the Historical Pact requested from the Registrar’s Office, “where full names, identification numbers, department, municipality, zone, position, table and their contact information, such as address, email and telephone. This seeks to establish how they were paid, where the money came from and if the disbursements appear in the official accounts of the campaign.

Loans from Confiar Cooperativa Financiera

They also requested the documents that certify the opening of the bank accounts in Confiar Cooperativa Financiera, the entity that lent the President Petro campaign 4,700 million pesos. Several congressmen from the Historical Pact took out loans with that cooperative, which also made disbursements to Piedad Córdoba and Gustavo Bolívar for their campaigns for Congress.

“Trust Cooperativa Financiera, so that it sends to file CNE-E-DG-2023-002164, (i) certification of the opening of single bank accounts No. 400000535 and 400000543; (ii) the data of the holders and (iii) a complete copy of the bank statements corresponding to the income and expenses administered in the financial products for the concept of the presidential campaign of the first and second round of the Pacto Histórico coalition, ”says the request of the CNE.

bank accounts

Ortiz and Prada also requested a full copy of the bank statements corresponding to the income and expenses of the campaign in both the first and second rounds. “With the opening and management of the bank accounts of the aforementioned campaign, in the exercise of the surveillance function attributed to the National Electoral Council in Article 265 of the Constitution and the provisions of Article 39 of Law 130 of 1994 that confers the Inspection power to this Authority on the accounting of financial entities, “says the court.

Armando Benedetti, entangled by some audios in the purchase of votes in La Guajira: “What gave a silver? Yes, he gave a silver “

Scandals do not stop for the still Colombian ambassador in Venezuela, Armando Benedetti. Recently, the also seasoned former senator was involved in new audios that would prove that he participated in vote buying in La Guajira, during the 2018 legislative elections, which was the last period in which he was in the Congress of the Republic.

In this case, the Supreme Court of Justice called him to testify since in the audios he is not only heard referring to the mafias that commit crimes in Maicao, a city in the aforementioned department, in full elections, but also involves 12 councilors from The Guajira.

The revelations were made by Noticias Caracol, a medium that obtained access to more than 20,000 telephone interceptions in which another of the electoral crimes was evidenced in which the current representative of the Government of Gustavo Petro before the Nicolás Maduro regime in Venezuela would have participated.

According to the probative material, which is already in the hands of the authorities, Benedetti would have taken advantage of his tentacles in that department to achieve more votes and thus obtain a seat for the Partido de La U, in 2018, a group of which he Later he was expelled, a decision that led him to land in Gustavo Petro’s Colombia Humana in 2020.

Even the alleged machinery of the controversial Barranquilla diplomat would have also allowed the election of mayors, governors, other congressmen and even councilors, mainly in Maicao, one of the poorest guajiro municipalities in that department, as confirmed by Yoel Blanchar, current deputy and candidate to the mayor’s office of Maicao.

“What (Benedetti) gave a silver? Yes, he gave money,” says Blanchar in one of the recordings in which, in addition, they talk about the more than 550 million pesos that would have allowed Benedetti to reach the 1,600 votes that he allegedly obtained in La Guajira during the elections to Congress of 2018.

In other of the audios that the news revealed, there is also a conversation between two coastal leaders called Ades Araméndiz and Simón López, in which they confirm the more than 500 million that Benedetti would have coerced to repeat a seat in the Colombian Congress: there, from Again, the name of the imprisoned former senator Eduardo Pulgar appears, who is behind bars for bribing a judge of the Republic.

— Aramendiz: “Pulgar took the last time in department 1,870 [votos]. But now we get 2.811″.

— López: “With 40% of the money he gave last time. Benedetti, only gave in Maicao, only in Maicao, 550 million pesos”.

Some of the scandalous details of this journalistic investigation, which once again leaves Benedetti on the ropes, evidence that those millions came from public procurement and alleged corruption in the Judiciary, in which the ambassador of the president of Colombia would have participated.

In other of the recordings revealed by the newscast, Yoel Blanchar is heard again describing how “good” Benedetti would have been for giving them the money that helped him and other politicians, supposedly, achieve their interests in the aforementioned corporations.

“You get 1,600 votes, a guy who was a hard sell. Benedetti was a hard sell,” says the subject.

The Maicao Council, perhaps, is one of the largest involved in this situation, given that 12 of the 17 lobbyists of that municipality would have participated in this new network of electoral corruption that Blancher denied unaware, but which was later denied after another audio was leaked. in which he talks with his son about these alleged illegal actions.

“On WhatsApp, yes, there is the Thumb thing. Pulgar got 70-odd in Paraguachón and you got 136, I think. With that you have an argument that in a corregimiento you got 136 and that in Maicao you put 400. You have to talk about it, it’s your business. There are 76 for Pulgar and 100-odd for Benedetti. It’s 200-odd. He is going to put it in a memory, everything from the U ”, says Ades Araméndiz.

Another who was also involved in that scandal, according to the report, is the representative for La Guajira, María Cristina Soto, of the Conservative Party. In fact, it was due to the investigations that the Goda congresswoman was facing that these new details became known. For now, Benedetti has not ruled on the matter.

