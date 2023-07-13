Home » CNE says that anticipated campaign will be on July 12
The Plenary of National Electoral Council (CNE), on July 12, updated the Electoral Calendar and Operational Plan for the Early Elections 2023. With this decision, the term for the presidential binomials to carry out an electoral campaign is extended to 36 days, from July 13 to July 17. August 2023. In addition, the date of the first electoral simulation is modified, which will be held next Saturday, July 29.

The change was adopted once the Electoral Contentious Tribunal (TCE) certified that there are no pending appeals to be resolved and that the 8 binomials are firm.

In the case of the candidacies for National and Provincial Assembly Members, the calendar for the electoral campaign is maintained from August 8 to 17.

On the other hand, the electoral authorities approved the Electoral Promotion Fund for the dignity of President and Vice President, which was set at an amount of USD 309,243.38 for each qualified list. Alliance-enrolled candidates have additional value as an incentive.

