CNEL announces power outage this Sunday in Portoviejo

by admin
The National Electricity Corporation (Col), announced the supply cut in the canton portoviejoin the province of manabí.

According to the entity, the power outage is due to maintenance work on the electrical networks.

Thus, the place where the momentary shutdown will take place is 12 de Marzo street and Rocafuerte, sector of the Verdi Cevallos Balda Hospital.

The cut will be from 06:00 to 09:00 this Sunday, July 16, 2023.

As a recommendation, Cnel recommends that citizens disconnect electrical equipment and appliances.

It also calls for adopting preventive measures while the work is being carried out.

The CNEL reported that days ago it carried out maintenance on lighting fixtures in Los Esteros, La Victoria, Jocay, Los Algarrobos, 15 de Septiembre, Costa Azul, La Revancha, Abdón Calderón, Umiña and Calle 103, in Manta.

The entity stated that this is a coordinated work with city leaders.

In addition, as part of the action plan against the El Niño Phenomenon, technicians carried out the maintenance, washing and cleaning of the Portoviejo 1 substation, the same one that provides service to 10,400 citizens of four parishes in the capital of Manabita.

