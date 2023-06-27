Home » CNH Industrial Supports Coastline Clean-Up
News

CNH Industrial Supports Coastline Clean-Up

by admin
CNH Industrial Supports Coastline Clean-Up

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / CNH IndustrialMeet Barry Palmer, Secretary of the Canvey Bay Watch in the United Kingdom. They are part of a European Beach Care initiative wherein CNH Industrial, through its CASE Construction …

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / CNH Industrial

Meet Barry Palmer, Secretary of the Canvey Bay Watch in the United Kingdom. They are part of a European Beach Care initiative wherein CNH Industrialthrough its CASE Construction Equipment brand, works to keep some of the EU’s coastlines
clean.

The Beach Care Project raises awareness of the damaging impact plastic has on the marine environment, promotes the
preservation of beach ecosystems and organizes beach clean-up operations. The video takes you to France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom, showing how the multi-generational project has
inspired young children right though to retirees.

See also  Zhong Yuan: Xi Jinping's investigation in Hebei is strange | Top 20 | Wang Yang

You may also like

Land in the “Aischbach II” commercial area: the...

Spain U21 Ukraine U21 2:2 – Euro 2023...

Six ELN guerrillas killed in military operation

Jourdan acquires important concessions near Vallée and Preissac...

Earthquake in Crete Island – Current News

Neiva councilors ask the Huila comptroller to step...

Rainer Höretzeder is a candidate for the FPÖ...

UN: Lack of funds negatively affects humanitarian aid

Three dead and 42 injured in attack on...

Graphite shares: beneficiaries of the European raw materials...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy