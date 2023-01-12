“I respect individual freedom and, as director of a newspaper, I would not prevent a pregnant correspondent from going to Ukraine. Always after having made sure that there are no objective weaknesses or even bizarre motivations that push her to leave. Having said that, I personally I would not have made the choice of my colleague from Cnn, Clarissa Ward. Honestly, I’m not judging her. In my career I have always started, even in very complicated situations. But working in a war zone while expecting a baby seems like something else to me. It means exposing the unborn child to enormous risks and taking on truly great responsibilities. It is an extreme choice, to be evaluated carefully”. Monica Maggioni, 58 years old, director of Tg1 – the first woman to land at the helm of the most important Rai news program – knows the risks of the job well. Since 1999 you have covered the most important global crises as a correspondent: reporting on post-Mandela South Africa, the “embedded” war in Iraq among the ranks of the American military, and then Syria, Afghanistan, Burma.





If Clarissa Ward had been a correspondent of his editorial staff: what would he have told her?

“First of all, I would have talked at length with you as with any other colleague. I would have asked her about her motivations and her psychophysical state. Once I had ascertained the suitability of the choice, however, I would have respected the decision. Assessing the safety conditions is essential and it’s something we always do, regardless of gender. Knowing full well that a person who struggles to move, or for example can’t run, is not suitable for dealing with such a situation. We in the editorial team evaluate case by case: and this, I repeat, applies to both men and women”.

How do you deal with the question of mission risks with your envoys?

“Before leaving for complicated areas and war zones, my editors and I always strike up long conversations with those preparing to leave. “Do you really feel up to it? Think you have all the right features? Are you in a suitable state of equilibrium?” are questions we always ask. And we also make sure that no one asks to go for other reasons, which go beyond the journalistic commitment. It is clear that those who leave undergo enormous stress. And who decides she takes on a great responsibility. But if a colleague who is expecting a child, motivated and suitable, asks me to go, as a manager, even though she does not share the opportunity, I could only support her individual freedom and her right to self-determination”.

With what spirit do you deal with services of this kind?

“You need to have great balance and adequate motivation. And this really has nothing to do with the genre, I really want to underline it. Of course, personality comes into play: but also the personal moment that everyone is experiencing. In war, one finds oneself faced to dire situations that test our limits. You go there when you know you can handle the situation.”