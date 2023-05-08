CNT EP a company that is reborn

The results of the National Telecommunications Corporation speak for themselves, and this year show that it started positively. January reported a surplus of 1.6 million dollars, making it the best start to the year since 2017. In addition, during this first quarter, the customer cancellation rate has been decreasing in all the company’s business lines, compared to those same periods of 2021 and 2022. In fact, from last May to January 2023, a significant increase in users of the Corporation was reported. It should be noted that part of these great results are because customer response times are also better and the modernization of equipment and services is beginning to be noticed. Today we offer Ecuadorians attention in less than 24 hours and state-of-the-art technology that translates in better service and security.

On the other hand, the cell phone line shows the best recovery figures, since it has reached levels similar to those of 2017. Likewise, it can be seen that the previous year, user desertion fell by 0.74% compared to 2021 With better news, a similar reduction is projected for the following months.

As for pay television, which showed the highest cancellation average ―4.64% between January and December 2021―, now appears as one of the service lines that are most effectively reestablished ―3.39% for 2022 ―.

Regarding the repair of breakdowns, in the previous year the best indicators were reported, on an annual average, since 2018. The technical service response for fixed Internet damage in one day reached 76.23%, and 85.92%, in two days. In the case of fixed telephony, notifications of damages were attended in 68.69% of the cases in 24 hours, and in 86.05% in 48 hours.

Now the company is committed to the installation and transition to fiber optics, which will allow it to provide a faster and more stable service to its customers, while solving the inconveniences related to the theft of copper cables, great news that means quality and state-of-the-art public services. According to projections, in 18 months the National Telecommunications Corporation will have managed to install this technology in all the conflictive areas of the country.