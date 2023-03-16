The man was arrested in flagrante delicto, when he was returning from the Flavio Alfaro canton.

George William Waitress he was watched and followed by a taxi driver before being riddled with bullets at the entrance to the Plaza Asturias urbanization in Santo Domingo.

Hours after this death that occurred on August 11, 2022, Freddy Huera was arrested who has been designated by the prosecution as co-perpetrator of the act and will spend 22 years in prison.

The trial hearing ended at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, at the Santo Domingo Judicial Unit, where the Criminal Guarantees Court verbally exposed the sentence against the only one involved in the case.

pronouncements

He Prosecutor Rolando Solis explained that during the process binding and reliable evidence was obtained to demonstrate that Huerta did participate in this murder.

He explained that he made a camera sweep installed in Río Lelia, La Lorena and Las Américas avenues. In these image sequences it was observed that the taxi driver spent several hours near the Mutualista Benalcázar urbanization and followed Garzón when he came out aboard a white Hyundai.

“This citizen had a fundamental role in the common plan that was kill Jorge William Garzón. He parked at about 09:05 diagonally to the food place that the victim had to observe her movements, ”she said.

According to the prosecutor, Huera fulfilled the role of surveillance and monitoring until looking for the ideal place for those in charge of shooting against the now deceased.

Lawyer Esteban Maldonado represented the victim’s family and was pleased with the verdict given at trial hearing, although they still await written notification.

“Prosecutor complied with the principle of objectivity within this process. Elements were collected that obtained a probative value for the existence of the guilty verdict against Huera”, said the jurist.

Maldonado confirmed that the now sentenced man used his taxi to follow the victim and later wait for the people who were direct actors in the event.

“The processed person handled the theory of ignorancebut to this day there is no formal information about the motives and circumstances of the murder,” he said. (JD)

Otra investigación El caso no se cierra con este juzgamiento porque Fiscalía General del Estado abrió otra investigación previa para identificar las causas exactas que motivaron este asesinato, autor intelectual, ‘gatillero’ y conductor de la motocicleta que usaron en el ataque contra Garzón.

EL DATO En las cámaras se observa cuando el asesino de Garzón se embarca en el taxi de Huera