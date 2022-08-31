Xinhua News Agency, Tianjin, August 30th.

Topic: Co-construction and sharing of a new civilization – the 2022 China Internet Civilization Conference has achieved fruitful results

Xinhua News Agency reporter

On the 29th, the 2022 China Internet Civilization Conference with the theme of “Promoting the New Trend of the Times and Building Internet Civilization” came to an end in Tianjin. After in-depth discussions and exchanges, the guests have a clearer and deeper understanding of a series of major deployments made by the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core to strengthen the construction of network civilization since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The conference comprehensively displayed a series of fruitful achievements in the construction of network civilization in the new era of my country, widely gathered consensus, and inspired hundreds of millions of netizens to gather together the majestic power of unity and forge ahead, and join hands to paint a beautiful picture of network civilization.

“The conference held an exhibition on the achievements of China‘s network civilization construction in the new era, showing to the world the new achievements, new trends and new actions of my country’s network civilization construction since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which inspired us.” Deputy of Tianjin Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Department Wang Yun, minister and director of the Tianjin Municipal Party Committee’s Cyberspace Administration, said.

Building and sharing a beautiful spiritual home on the Internet has become the consensus of the conference. In the main forum of the conference, the “Tianjin Declaration on Jointly Building Network Civilization” was released. The declaration includes six aspects: jointly building network civilization, strictly controlling network orientation, optimizing network ecology, prospering network culture, regulating network behavior, and maintaining network security.

Network integrity is an important part of the construction of network civilization. At the Internet Integrity Construction Summit Forum, the “China Internet Integrity Development Report 2022″ was officially released, pointing out that the overall situation of my country’s Internet Integrity Construction continued to improve, showing that the standardization efforts have been significantly strengthened, the integrity mechanism has been accelerated, publicity and education are deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, and social practice There are five characteristics of richness and variety, and the effect of punishment for dishonesty is obvious. “This report is an important window for government departments, industry organizations, and industry experts to understand the development of my country’s Internet integrity,” said Zhang Yong, deputy secretary-general of the China Federation of Internet Social Organizations.

The clear sky and the clear wind are the people’s longing for the online home. On the Internet Rumor Governance sub-forum, “Let Internet Rumors Have Nowhere to Hide – Internet Rumors Labeling Action” was launched. In the future, my country’s cybersecurity and informatization departments will work with media organizations and Internet platforms to promote the technical application and unified label certification in the field of online rumor-refuting, strengthen platform-based rumor-refuting information and data sharing, and minimize rumors in their infancy.

“Network governance has become a public issue, and all parties need to form a joint effort.” Xu said, “With the help of the conference, we can strengthen cooperation with industry platforms and learn from each other.”

Zhang Dongchen, vice president and editor-in-chief of Baidu Group, said that the governance of cyber violence requires the joint efforts of all sectors of society, and each platform needs to assume the main responsibility, strengthen the management of information released by online users, amplify authoritative voices, and jointly create a good online ecology.

Shi Jianzhong, vice-president of China University of Political Science and Law, said that the participants discussed new methods of network civilization construction, which will help promote the network to be more secure, fair, efficient and orderly at the institutional level, and allow the people to share the achievements of network civilization construction more widely.

Enterprises are also the main body of building a network civilization. At the exhibition, State Grid Tianjin Electric Power displayed a number of “Internet + Energy” demonstration projects such as zero-energy smart buildings, smart energy towns, and urban energy big data centers. This is a typical case and excellent practice achievement of Tianjin in the construction of network civilization by State Grid Corporation of China.

“The convening of this conference will strongly promote my country to further improve the level of network management, network management, and network use, and create a clean and clear network space, which is more conducive to promoting the new trend of upward and good, and condensing the majestic force of unity and struggle online and offline.” State Grid Tianjin Binhai Company power distribution emergency repair squad leader, “model of the times” Zhang Liming said.

Wang Xiaoxia, executive deputy secretary of the Party Committee of the organs directly under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, believes that it is the common responsibility of the international community to strengthen the construction of network civilization and promote international exchanges and mutual learning. The successful practice of the construction of China‘s network civilization in the new era has contributed Chinese wisdom and strength to purify the global network environment and restore the global network ecology, and provided Chinese solutions for further promoting the development of global network civilization.

责编：袁晴 ]