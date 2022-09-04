Original title: Co-construction, Co-governance and Shared Results——Observations from the 2022 China Network Civilization Conference

Co-construction, Co-governance and Shared Results——Observations from the 2022 China Cyber ​​Civilization Conference

Entering the Tianjin exhibition area of ​​the China Network Civilization Construction Achievement Exhibition in the New Era (hereinafter referred to as the “Result Exhibition”), the first thing that catches your eye is the creative building with the inner space centered on the column, which reflects the exhibition area concept of “building concentric circles of the network”; Around the column, a series of measures and practical experience in the field of network civilization construction in Tianjin in recent years are displayed in an orderly manner… Recently, the 2022 China Network Civilization Conference was held at the Tianjin National Convention and Exhibition Center. What the reporter saw and heard in the Tianjin exhibition area is the epitome of the construction of my country’s network civilization in recent years.

The conference includes an opening ceremony, a main forum, a summit forum on building network integrity, ten thematic sub-forums, and an exhibition of achievements. This network civilization event has widely gathered the majestic force of hundreds of millions of netizens to unite and forge ahead, and linked all parties to join hands to paint a beautiful picture of network civilization.

Network civilization is continuously integrated into the lives of netizens and social development

The latest data shows that the number of netizens in my country has reached 1.051 billion, forming the largest digital society in the world. During the conference, Sheng Ronghua, deputy director of the Central Cyberspace Administration of China and deputy director of the State Cyberspace Administration of China, said that network civilization, as a new civilization form accompanying the development of the Internet, has become an emerging field and an important content in the construction of socialist spiritual civilization.

As an important part of the conference, the achievement exhibition shows the development process and fruitful achievements of my country’s network civilization construction since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Wandering in the immersive and sci-fi exhibition area, it is obvious that with the development of digital technology, network civilization has been closely integrated with social development and closely integrated with people’s clothing, food, housing and transportation.

At the exhibition site, Tianjin Medical University General Hospital cooperated with a number of Internet medical ecological partners to open a new medical and health service system of “1236N”, an Internet hospital medical alliance. “Through the cooperation of social forces, we will provide diversified service support for Internet medical care and ensure the high-quality development of Internet medical care.” said Lei Ping, Secretary of the Party Committee of the hospital and President of Internet Hospital.

A stack of books on the theme of “digital twin” was placed on the Zhuolang Technology booth, which brought together the team’s digital practice cases and the latest trends in smart city construction. In recent years, the platform has focused on the development direction of a new generation of information technology, comprehensively providing industrial software, data centers, artificial intelligence and other related products and services, and promoting the construction of smart cities in many places.

In the Internet enterprise exhibition area, 360 Group brought digital security solutions and other achievements to display. “Digitalization, as the main theme of the future development of all walks of life, is facing both internal and external security challenges while developing rapidly.” said Ye Jian, COO of 360 Group. In this case, the primary goal of security is to perceive risks and see attacks. Help solve the problem of stuck neck in my country’s digital space.

The “China Internet Integrity Development Report 2022″ released at the Internet Integrity Construction Summit Forum concluded that my country’s Internet Integrity Construction has significantly increased norms, accelerated and improved integrity mechanisms, publicity and education are deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, social practice is rich and colorful, and dishonesty punishment has achieved remarkable results. These five characteristics have continuously consolidated the cornerstone of development for the construction of a network power, digital China, and a smart society.

“Digitalization has profoundly changed human production and life style. ‘Digital’ and ‘Integrity’ have collided with new sparks. ‘Digital + Integrity’ has given a new look to the construction of integrity.” Director of the Tianjin Municipal Committee Network Information Office, and the Party Committee of the Municipal Big Data Management Center Secretary Wang Yun was deeply touched.

Do a good job in the construction of online content and deepen the connotation of online culture

“‘Five Hundreds’ Network Positive Energy Quality Selection”, “Follow the Online Mass Line and 100 Outstanding Achievement Accounts Selection”, “Online China Festival Series Activities”, “Strive and Work Hard to Write a New Chapter E Road to Protect the Miao to the Future – Minors “People’s Network Protection Seminar”… The comprehensive exhibition area of ​​the achievement exhibition not only includes the vivid practice of the relevant departments of the central state organs and local governments, but also the vivid cases of the central key news websites such as People’s Daily Online, Xinhuanet, and Guangming.com, as well as major Internet enterprise platforms. .

Regarding the construction of online content, Zheng Qingdong, president and editor-in-chief of the Economic Daily, said that mainstream media must shoulder the important role and responsibility of correctly guiding political direction, public opinion orientation, and value orientation, so as to strengthen ideological guidance and attach importance to opinion guidance. Gong Yu, the founder of iQIYI, also said that online audio-visual creation presents a trend of quality and diversification. Winning people’s hearts with high-quality content and serving the upward force for good is the long-term direction of online audio-visual creation.

See also Helping the development of digital economy industry, Jiulongpo Smart Expo makes a wonderful appearance_Jiulongpo District_System_High Altitude Network culture is an important foundation for the construction of network civilization. To strengthen the construction of network civilization, we must deeply explore the connotation of Chinese culture. Taking traditional Chinese medicine as an example, Zhang Boli, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, believes that it is necessary to continue to pay attention to the integrated development of traditional Chinese medicine and the construction of Internet civilization, and to promote the “two-way development” of “powerful network” and “powerful medicine”. Taking the cultural industry as an example, Lei Yu, curator of Sanxingdui Museum, believes that the radiation and appeal of cultural communication should be continuously improved, so that the value connotation of cultural relics can be fully displayed in the network civilization. Taking Chinese etiquette as an example, Zhang Xiaolong, a professor at the China National Academy of Arts, believes that the meaning of “ceremony” cannot be ignored on online platforms. It is necessary to use the beauty of Chinese etiquette as well as the beauty of Internet civilization. together”. In cyberspace, while creating a good cultural atmosphere, we should also think about how to strengthen the exchanges and mutual learning of cyber civilizations, and work together to build a community of shared future in cyberspace. Niu Yibing, deputy director of the Central Cyberspace Administration of China and deputy director of the State Cyberspace Administration of China, said that online communication has the characteristics of time and space, cross-border, large aggregation, and strong interaction. Qu Yingpu, the president and editor-in-chief of China Daily, also believes that we must cherish the greatness of the country, tell the story of Chinese civilization well, and make the Chinese civilization view in the new era a strong voice on the Internet; Learn from the stories and nourish the cyberspace with the outstanding achievements of human civilization. Strengthen comprehensive governance and create a good network ecology Online rumors seriously mislead the public’s cognition and damage the online ecology. On the eve of the conference, Kuaishou and Baijia Government Affairs launched a special campaign to control rumors, and disclosed the six-step full-process work specification and other false information governance mechanisms. “The identification and governance of rumors is a complex and systematic project. The power of the platform alone is far from enough. It needs to work with the government, media, professional institutions, the public and other parties to participate and work together.” The person in charge of Kuaishou Security said. See also Salvini: the government does not risk, for us Draghi it is a guarantee. Question and answer with Letta This conference set up an online rumor management forum, and launched the special work of “making online rumors nowhere to hide” online rumors labeling. On the one hand, rumors must be exposed and widely advertised, so as to effectively suppress the space for rumors to spread and reduce the negative impact of rumors; In fact, it is not just online rumors. In cyberspace, problems such as algorithm abuse, online fraud, cyber violence, cyber army, cyber black public relations, and online “fan circle” chaos still exist, and the online ecological environment needs to be continuously optimized. The ten sub-forums set up by the conference will conduct in-depth discussions on the construction of network content, network ecological construction, network rule of law, network civilized society construction, algorithm governance, network rumor management, network literacy education, personal information protection, etc. The strengths of all parties and the joint construction and sharing of network civilization provide insights. In addition, the conference also released a series of achievements in the construction of network civilization: the ten major events of China‘s network integrity in 2021, and selected ten major events that have a significant impact on the development process of network integrity construction; network civilization songs are disseminated through music. Practice Internet Civilization; the 6th China Young Good Netizens Excellent Stories Collection Event was launched, collecting good netizen stories and sharing good netizens’ stories; Ten outstanding cases of Tianjin Internet Civilization Construction were released, presenting the local civilization construction fresh experience; Personal information protection Publishing innovative practice cases to publicize the achievements of my country’s personal information protection work, promote the healthy development of the industry, and jointly build a civilized and safe network. “Forming a new pattern of network civilization with Chinese characteristics, Chinese style and Chinese style” “Caring for the network ecology like cherishing green waters and lush mountains, and purifying the network ecology like purifying the air environment” “We are the creators of network culture and the enjoyment of network culture. At the main forum, the delegates released the “Tianjin Declaration on Jointly Building a Network Civilization” on the spot. Network civilization requires long-term efforts and joint construction and governance, so as to share the fruits of Internet development. (Reporter Li Zhengwei and Lei Miaoxin) Source: Guangming DailyReturn to Sohu, see more

Editor: