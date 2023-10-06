Co-founder of Ramo and Chocoramo cake died

Ana Luisa Camacho died. The boyacense She was the co-founder of the food company Ramo, producer of the well-known Chocoramo. Together with her husband Rafael Molano Olarte they created the company that has remained in force for many years, and is one of the most loved brands by Colombians.

He died at the age of 97, in Bogotá, after a life marked by entrepreneurship.

He was born in Garagoa, Boyacá, he studied commercial secretarial work. She was secretary of the Presidency of the Republic, in the government of Mariano Ospina Pérez, and was also secretary in the Presidency of Bavaria, and that is where she met her husband with whom she had eight children: Mauricio, Rafael Ricardo, Claudio, Rodrigo, Pilar, Germán, Juana and Juan Carlos.

You may be interested in the Attorney General’s Office starting an investigation against the Minister of Foreign Affairs

«My dad remembered that his mother always brought him some delicious cakes when she visited him and that one day it occurred to him that they could be marketed. “He then asked my grandmother to teach my mother how to make cakes,” said Mauricio Molano Camacho, his son, in a recent conversation with EL TIEMPO.

It is in this way that Mrs. Ana Luisa prepared the cake for Molano to be his dessert at lunch when she worked at the brewery.

What started as a family recipe became one of the Colombian brand’s flagship products.

Molano’s co-workers were delighted with the cake since it was a unique flavor and they began to make machismo orders for him. The couple decided to fully enter the cake business, which they sold door to door in their early years.

The name of the company is also due to Mrs. Ana Luisasince she used tissue paper in the shape of a bouquet of flowers to package the cakes that, in principle, they made in her children’s bathtub.

Due to the success of the cake, they moved the company from home to a plant in the San Andresito sector, in Bogotá, during the 1960s. With a mixer and oven, they decided to take the first steps.

Then, they began to spread a little and established industrial plants in Antioquia, Mosquera and other parts of Colombia.

In 1972, they launched the popular Chocoramo, a variation of the original cake that the spouses prepared. which the idea came to one of her children when she dipped the cake in chocolate. From there, they diversified production, built other plants, generating more than 1,000 jobs throughout the country.

«My mother knew how to lay the foundations of production, economy and quality that characterize Ramo products and was also the one who established the main initial parameters of cost control in the nascent family business, while raising her eight children and “He carried out social and community work, which was always effective and silent, since he never sought prominence,” Mauricio Molano assured, in 2020, during the launch of an award in honor of Doña Ana Luisa.

Bernardo Serna Gómez, president of Productos Ramo, regretted the death of the “the heir and guardian of the secret family recipe for Ponqué Ramo, transmitted by the women of the family from generation to generation.”

The company expressed its solidarity with his family and extended condolences to his children, grandchildren, friends and relatives.

“At Productos Ramo we will always remember her with respect and admiration and we will honor her memory, promoting actions that allow us to continue living her values, committed to social work, entrepreneurship and commitment to those around her, her region and the country,” they stated. those of the company.

You may be interested in Petro apologized to mothers of ‘false positives’ in Soacha