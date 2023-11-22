CO2 tax for wood: absurd and completely useless?

The forest owners have also reacted with sharp criticism to the German Biomass Research Center’s (DBFZ) initiative to impose a CO2 price for the energetic use of wood. For AGDW President Andreas Bitter, the proposal is “far from any forestry and timber industry practice.”

Bitter says: “Equating the renewable raw material wood with fossil energy sources is incomprehensible. In his opinion, an arbitrary increase in the price of renewable energies would massively slow down the urgently needed heat transition and the move away from fossil energy, and in some cases even reverse it.

“The wood energy made more expensive by a CO2 levy would be used less, so that the urgently needed forest maintenance would not occur,” fears the association chairman. At the same time, increasing tree age and an increasing supply of wood would massively increase the risk from storms, drought, forest fires and pests.

“According to the controversial Building Energy Act, forest owners, businesses and consumers would be unsettled by a new debate,” warns the AGDW President.

Share this: Facebook

X

