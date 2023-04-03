competitor

The coaching carousel turns – also in LaLiga. If two coaches in the Primera División were replaced at the beginning of the international break, so too after the break, two clubs recognized the need for the sidelines. RCD Espanyol is separating from with immediate effect diego martinez and also at Real Valladolid must batch go.

The 42-year-old Martínez only took over the club from Barcelona after a “sabbatical” last summer, and now he has to give it up again in 17th place in the table – the promoted team is even tied on points with the third from bottom from Almería and could still be from the penultimate on Monday from Valencia to be overtaken. Martínez’ record: Nine wins and 13 draws from 31 games with a goal difference of 40:46.

OFFICIAL | Diego Martínez ends his time at the#RCDE. Thanks and good luck! — RCD Espanyol de Barcelona (@RCDEspanyol) April 3, 2023

The man from Vigo had previously made a name for himself at FC Granada, but was now rather disappointed with an actually good and strengthened squad. The only six wins of the season were only beaten by Elche (two), and the “Péricos” are the third weakest defense in the league with 44 goals conceded – too bad numbers for the club with Chinese investors. A successor has not yet been determined, but is likely to follow soon. This has no effect on Real Madrid either way – both duels with the more or less friendly club have already ended, Real won both times 3-1.

And with Sunday’s 6-0 win, Real Madrid missed the final nail in Pacheta’s coffin – Real Valladolid have also parted ways with the Spaniard with immediate effect.

In LaLiga, it is about the change of coaches (without interim solutions) number nine and ten. So before Espanyol and Valladolid, in addition to the three times in Elche and the two times in Seville, something happened at Villarreal (Quique Setién for Unai Emery), Celta Vigo (Carlos Carvalhal for Eduardo Coudet) and Valencia (Rubén Baraja for Gennaro Gattuso).

