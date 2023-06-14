Home » Coalition agrees: what should change in the heating law – news
Coalition agrees: what should change in the heating law – news

Coalition agrees: what should change in the heating law – news

Faction level showdown

On Tuesday there was a showdown at the parliamentary group level in the Bundestag. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) intervened in the negotiations with the leaders of the parliamentary group. The top group agreed on “guard rails”. On this basis, the draft law is now to be amended in the further proceedings in the Bundestag.

More time for the heat transition

The original plans envisaged that from 2024 every newly installed heating system should be at least 65 percent eco-friendly.Energy is operated. That should herald the end of gas and oil heating. These plans had caused outrage.

The compromise now provides: The Building Energy Act and a so-called Heat Planning Act are to be linked and both come into force on January 1, 2024. The Heat Planning Act is intended to make the federal states and municipalities responsible: In the coming years, they should present concrete plans on how they want to convert their heating infrastructure to be climate-neutral – for example by expanding district heating.

On Wednesday the NRW– State government decided on a first so-called “climate protection package”. In it, she undertakes to support municipal heating planning and to increase subsidies.

