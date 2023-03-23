As of: 03/23/2023 8:23 p.m The state parliament in Schleswig-Holstein has changed the municipal law against the strong criticism of the opposition with the black-green majority. The FDP announced an examination by the state constitutional court.

by Julia Schumacher

The main issues are cuts in citizens’ petitions and an increase in the minimum size of parliamentary groups in municipal councils and district councils. According to the black-green coalition, the changes to municipal law should speed up building permits for infrastructure projects such as schools, hospitals, residential buildings and wind turbines and give municipalities more planning security.

In concrete terms, this means: Citizens’ petitions against land use planning will be excluded in the future if they have been decided by a local council with a two-thirds majority. And only after two years is it possible to start a request again. Citizens’ petitions against a decision by a local council, on the other hand, must be submitted within three months. Measures that would have gone beyond this were canceled by the black-green coalition after massive criticism.

SPD: Black-Green would like to reduce citizen participation

In the state parliament debate, the opposition accused the coalition of dismantling democracy. Lars Harms from the SSW said: “Rarely has a hearing left me more irritated. The CDU and the Greens have decided to limit democratic achievements based on perceived truths and feelings.” Assumptions and feelings are in no way sufficient for a draft law that restricts the rights of citizens. Kai Dolgner from the SPD pointed out that all polls would show clear majorities for the expansion of direct democracy: “Nevertheless, Black-Green would like to be the first federal state to reduce citizen participation here.” The SPD wants to fight together with actors from civil society in a popular initiative to have today’s decision reversed, said Dolgner.

In the debate shortly before the vote on the law to amend municipal regulations, Bernd Buchholz (FDP) announced: “If you decide this here today, then we will do everything we can to ensure that this is the case in talks with the SSW and also with the SPD make sure that we have it checked by the state constitutional court.” Black-Green have not provided any empirical evidence that the changes are necessary.

Smaller factions, less codetermination in committees

In addition, the minimum size of parliamentary groups in municipal councils with 31 or more members must be raised from two to three. The CDU and Greens had made a target provision out of the initially planned option. “We Greens would have been in favor of an optional rule,” says Jan Kürschner, the Greens’ legal policy spokesman. However, the hearing on the subject has shown that the municipal state associations, i.e. those who represent the bodies concerned, would like the state to have fixed specifications. Bernd Buchholz pointed out that municipal representatives who do not belong to any parliamentary group in future due to the increase in the minimum size are not allowed to vote in committees.

CDU: “We want to get faster again”

Interior Minister Sabine Sütterlin-Waack (CDU) spoke of a balanced law. There can be no talk of an abolition of democracy: “The element of direct democracy at the municipal level remains an important building block – as a supplement to the representational model that shapes our community.”

“We want to get faster again,” said CDU MP Thomas Jepsen. Unproven regulations would now be corrected by the changes to municipal law. Allegations by the opposition are exaggerated and ignore reality. “There will continue to be referendums,” said Jepsen. Black-Green take a step in the right direction. The new minimum size for parliamentary groups is intended to counteract the increasing fragmentation in local parliaments.

