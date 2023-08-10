Cobblestone spectacle in Steyr: professional cyclists race 60 laps through the old town

Next weekend, the city of Steyr will once again be all about cycling. On Sunday, the 25th edition of the popular sporting event awaits with the international “ASVÖ Hrinkow City Criterion”. The hardest kilometer, with probably the most spectacular criterion in Austria, attracts the cycling elite to Steyr. The Hrinkow Advarics community outing with more than 100 participants traditionally follows the Assumption Day.

After a brilliant finish at the restart of the Tour of Austria, the national and international cycling elite are returning to Steyr. The event starts at 4.45 p.m. with the very youngest, followed by all age groups up to U17. Starters in these classes demonstrate their skills on the mountain bike. Not only physical performance is in the foreground, skill is also required. “We want to offer youngsters a stage and make cycling attractive to them,” says organizer Alexander Hrinkow. His green path is successful.

Dominik Hrinkow in particular takes care of the young drivers. Some have already made it into the national team, and the in-house Hrinkow team will soon be upgraded with self-made drivers. From 6:15 p.m., the elite start in criterion mode for the first time this year over 60 laps of one kilometer each. The course promises a true cycling spectacle. Narrow streets, cobblestones, fast passages and tight curves will challenge the national and international elite. The atmosphere in the old town of Steyr promises goosebumps and cycling at the highest level. Criterion specialists from Germany are among the favorites again, but the Hrinkow local heroes Riccardo Verza, Marvin Hammerschmid and Jaka Primozic also want to be at the forefront.

Two days later, on August 15th, the annual community ride takes place with the Hrinkow-Radtag. The Continental team would like to invite all cycling fans. Participation is open to all cyclists – from sporty to leisurely. Distances over 70 and 120 kilometers are offered. More: hrinkow-bikes.at

Author

Martin Dunst

Local editor Steyr

Martin Dunst

