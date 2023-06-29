Home » Cobra affair – Nehammer’s application for hiring rejected by the OLG
Cobra affair – Nehammer’s application for hiring rejected by the OLG

According to the Ö1 “Journal at eight”, Nehammer had already applied for the investigation to be stopped in January, which the Korneuburg regional court had rejected. The Higher Regional Court of Vienna now also rejected this. As long as investigations are not completed, the court can only stop them “if it can be assumed with certainty that criminal behavior does not exist, or if the alleged behavior is not criminal at all,” said OLG spokesman Reinhard Hinger.

