Coca-Cola – a permanent investment – 05/20/2023

We are regularly on the lookout for new investment ideas for you. We will definitely be presenting one or two new titles in the coming months. However, we will be more selective in this regard. Thanks to our revised king criteria, the admission criteria are also stricter.

It is important for us investors to realize that we do not always have to reinvent the wheel. You can spend an immense amount of time looking for supposedly new and undiscovered “investment pearls”. Admittedly, this is very exciting and thrilling. Much more exciting than betting on well-known blue chips. Ultimately, however, the decisive factor is that you earn money with your investment decisions. With companies that are market leaders in their field and have been for decades, the chances are quite good – as long as the entry price is right.

Such “investment classics” offer another advantage: They give your portfolio and thus yourself more peace of mind. You don’t have to follow prices and think about buying or selling on a daily basis. Even in a crisis, you can sleep better knowing the quality and resilience of the business models you are involved in.

Such a long-term investment for us is sometimes Coca-Cola (WKN: 850663). Drinks are now part of the basic needs. When it comes to non-alcoholic soft drinks, the company is the largest supplier in the world.

The Corona years were not easy for the group. Sales in the event and catering industry were absent for a long time. The associated loss of sales was painful. However, the situation for Coca-Cola was never threatening. Your investment was never at risk. (As investors, we always have to be prepared for interim price losses. From our point of view, the real risk is the risk of default, i.e. whether a company survives or not.)

The figures presented by Coca-Cola for the past 2022 financial year are impressive. Revenue increased 11% from $38.7 billion to $43.0 billion. The increase in raw material prices and energy costs slowed down the profit development somewhat, but the operating profit could still increase by a good 6%. The EBIT margin remained at a high 25.5%. Organic sales growth was 16%.

Coca-Cola was able to increase its sales prices by an average of 11% last year – without a drop in sales. On the contrary, the sales volume even increased by 5%. Only top companies can do that. Interesting detail: sales volume increased the most in Latin America (+6%). Ironically, in the region where prices rose the most, namely by 17%.

Especially if annual dividend increases are important to you, Coca-Cola is a stock you can’t ignore. The company just increased the payout per share for the 61st year in a row. The average rate of increase over the last ten years is 5% pa

We checked Coca-Cola’s King Points and Intrinsic Value using the new numbers. In our weekly market letter, we will keep you regularly up to date on developments at Coca-Cola.

Here’s to good investments!

