Coca-Cola’s historical support for soccer adds a new milestone this year as the official sponsor of the Conmebol Club competitions. This is a very special announcement for all of Latin America, a region where the passion for soccer summons and unites millions of followers.

The sponsorship of Coca-Cola and Powerade contemplates the 2023-2026 cycle and includes the Conmebol Libertadores, the Conmebol Libertadores Femenina, the Conmebol Sudamericana and the Conmebol Recopa: these are four tournaments that together summon 121 teams from 10 countries of South America, including 16 women’s soccer clubs.

Bruno Pietraccipresident of The Coca-Cola Company for Latin America, says that “the announcement of this unique sponsorship fills us with pride, which brings together an institution that is synonymous with soccer in the region, such as Conmebol, and two iconic brands that celebrate the magic of sports around the world, like Coca-Cola and Powerade”.

With this agreement, Coca-Cola and Powerade will have visibility in the stadiums where the matches of these four tournaments are played, on the playing field, in the mixed zone, the substitute benches, changing rooms and press conferences, and will carry out activations in the stadium, in the Fan Zone and in the hospitality spaces; they will organize activities with legends and ambassadors of Conmebol; they will launch limited editions and many more activities that we will announce over the weeks. Coca-Cola will also have the rights to organize the Tour de las Copas, a unique opportunity to take the iconic trophies on tour throughout the region.

Conmebol is the governing body of South American soccer, the oldest continental soccer confederation in the world and responsible for the organization and government of the main South American international soccer tournaments, which attract millions of fans from the region and the entire world. .