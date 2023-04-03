Valledupar companies opened job vacancies so that those people who are unemployed can apply.

Clínica Médicos SA is looking for a nurse with 1 year of experience in Oncology and External Medicine services. The applicant must be registered in the Rethus. Regarding the salary, the clinic indicated that it would be $1’600.000.

Coca Cola requests for its work team a driver with a C2-C3 license, 1 year experience in handling vehicles with low and fuller system, additional loading and unloading of merchandise.

Avianca for its part requires practitioners from different areas. The company informed that the intern must be in the last semester of university of his degree, and also, have the endorsement of his alma mater to carry out the internship. The monthly payment will be $1.160.000 plus transportation assistance.

Interservice is looking for a motorized courier with a minimum of 2 years of courier experience. “Important to have knowledge of addresses in the city of Valledupar, motorcycle model equal to or greater than 2017, papers a daynot have fines, or reports in risk centers”, the company pointed out. The salary will be $1,000,000, plus bearings, legal benefits and transportation assistance.

Adecco Colombia requests a bartender specialized in creation of cocktails and menus with two years of experience. Nighttime availability.

