The Ministry of Health has issued a model recall against “Coca-Cola Original Taste“. The reason for the report, against the well-known soft drink is,” recall for chemical risk. “That is, for the presence of sugar in a specific batch of bottles of the drink despite the labeling indicating the opposite.

Reference is made exactly to the pack of nine one-liter glass bottles, sugar-free, from the production batch L2207087N. The manufacturer’s brand is Coca-Cola Hbc Italia Srl, the headquarters of the Nogara plant, in the province of Veron (expiry date: 7 July 2023).

Glass in tiramisu and plastic in frankfurters: products withdrawn from the market, the ministry’s notice August 15, 2022



“Wrong labeling – reads the recall model – the product contains sugar. The bottle has a red cap instead of a black one and the indication ‘zero sugars’ when it contains sugar “. Coca Cola’s invitation is therefore to” check the lot number printed on the neck of the bottle; if it corresponds to those involved, please contact our toll-free number (800.534.934) to manage “.