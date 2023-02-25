Soldiers from the Titán Joint Task Force managed to locate a laboratory used for the production of coca base paste, in the general area of ​​the Urada and Jiguamiandó Community Council, in the municipality of Carmen del Darién, in the department of Chocó.

Through intelligence work, the location of this artisan construction was achieved, where the troops found around 1,165 gallons of liquid inputs and more than 474 kilograms of solid inputs, as well as machinery and equipment used for the preparation of the substance. which would belong to the substructure Carlos Vásquez, of the GAO Clan del Golfo.

With this result, a forceful impact is achieved on the main source of financing for the purchase of weapons and the carrying out of terrorist actions of this armed structure in more than 600 million pesos and, in turn, the production of approximately 500 kilos of cocaine hydrochloride per month.