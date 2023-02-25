Home News Coca laboratory destroyed in Jiguamiandó, Carmen del Darién
News

Coca laboratory destroyed in Jiguamiandó, Carmen del Darién

by admin
Coca laboratory destroyed in Jiguamiandó, Carmen del Darién

Soldiers from the Titán Joint Task Force managed to locate a laboratory used for the production of coca base paste, in the general area of ​​the Urada and Jiguamiandó Community Council, in the municipality of Carmen del Darién, in the department of Chocó.

Through intelligence work, the location of this artisan construction was achieved, where the troops found around 1,165 gallons of liquid inputs and more than 474 kilograms of solid inputs, as well as machinery and equipment used for the preparation of the substance. which would belong to the substructure Carlos Vásquez, of the GAO Clan del Golfo.

With this result, a forceful impact is achieved on the main source of financing for the purchase of weapons and the carrying out of terrorist actions of this armed structure in more than 600 million pesos and, in turn, the production of approximately 500 kilos of cocaine hydrochloride per month.

See also  The five major powers issued a statement: Nuclear war cannot be won or fought | Deutsche Welle from Germany introduces Germany | DW

You may also like

Malicious people pose as Essmar workers

Funds raised at the Air Force Charity Concert...

Roy’s Force

“Upsurge of violence at the beginning of the...

soil and urban regeneration — Territory

Behind the death of the old man who...

Open Government Partnership, videoconference between Minister Zangrillo and...

A strong fire is recorded in a Petróleos...

Giuseppina Gallo at the head of the intensive...

Risk Management protects capybaras in Paz de Ariporo...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy