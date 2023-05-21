Coca seizure leaves two people captured by the Navy

After securing the boat and carrying out an inspection, 343 rectangular packages containing 347.2 kilograms of cocaine were found hidden.

The two captured and the material seized were made available to the competent authorities to continue the prosecution process.

Between January and March of this year, the Colombian Navy has seized 49.5 tons of cocaine and 21.5 tons of marijuana, while in its operations in the country it managed to capture 181 suspected drug traffickers.

It has also managed to destroy 117 laboratories for cocaine processing and reported the seizure of 283 tons of solid inputs and 139,980 gallons of liquid precursors.