Cocaine in the gym bag, at home he had other drugs and anabolics: young man arrested

Cocaine in the gym bag, at home he had other drugs and anabolics: young man arrested

PORDENONE. Stopped for a normal check, they find cocaine in his car. The financiers of the Provincial Command of Pordenone have arrested a 26-year-old Italian for the sale of hashish and cocaine and possession of anabolics.

During one of the many checkpoints carried out in the area, the Fiamme Gialle of the Pordenone Group discovered, in one of the cars stopped for a routine check, almost 15 grams of cocaine, hidden and already divided into doses, inside of a duffel bag with gym clothes.

The search of the driver’s house, originally from Treviso, was immediately taken, which allowed to find over 90 grams of hashish, a precision slingbar, 3 ampoules of steroids.

anabolics (“testosterone C”, “trenbolone A” and “boldenone”), almost 600 euros of cash and a gas pistol, repainted in black and without the prescribed red cap.

The man, with a clean record, was arrested for drug dealing and put

at the disposal of the Judicial Authority which first ordered the house arrest and,

then, after the validation hearing, the precautionary measure of the obligation to sign.

Investigations are still underway also to be able to reconstruct the supply chain.

