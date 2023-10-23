Home » Cocaine laboratory of the Clan del Golfo destroyed in rural area of ​​Monterrey – news
News

Cocaine laboratory of the Clan del Golfo destroyed in rural area of ​​Monterrey – news

by admin
Cocaine laboratory of the Clan del Golfo destroyed in rural area of ​​Monterrey – news

The candidate for the Yopal Council on the list of the U Party, Freddy Andrés Melo Cipagauta, distorted the information released by the Transparency Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, which indicates that he would allegedly be disqualified from aspiring to office. this election, for having made contracts with the State during the last year.

With documents in hand, the renowned merchant from Yopal demonstrated that since the previous year he sold the company that he forged for a long time in the city, and that its legal representative is another person who has been assuming the commitments and businesses since October 2022.

Melo Cipagauta recalled that, as the Minister of the Interior and the Attorney General of the Nation herself have pointed out, the Transparency Secretariat of the Republic is not the competent entity to disqualify candidates for popularly elected positions, whose competence corresponds only to the National Electoral Council CNE.

In this regard, the president of the U Party in the department, Yopal councilor Ómar Ortega, also issued a statement to the public in which he sets out his position on the issue, and provides a piece of reassurance to both candidates and voters.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

I like this:

I like Loading…

See also  Shell Energy Stadium Hosts Thrilling Tigres vs Monterrey Match in Leagues Cup

You may also like

Guangdong Launches ‘Little Yellow Light’ Health Protection Alliance...

in Italy knowledge is increasing, but still few...

It’s an element! fellow artists, theorists and theorists...

Social Security Disability Payment Schedule for November 2023:...

Peak and plaque in Medellín Tuesday, October 17,...

Strengthening the Chrysanthemum Economy: The Integration of Agriculture,...

The works of primary school students are on...

Bukele says he expects an agreement with the...

Arizona to Provide Financial Aid of Up to...

María Corina Machado wins opposition primaries in Venezuela

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy