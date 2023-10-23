Cocaine laboratory of the Clan del Golfo destroyed in rural area of ​​Monterrey – news

The candidate for the Yopal Council on the list of the U Party, Freddy Andrés Melo Cipagauta, distorted the information released by the Transparency Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, which indicates that he would allegedly be disqualified from aspiring to office. this election, for having made contracts with the State during the last year.

With documents in hand, the renowned merchant from Yopal demonstrated that since the previous year he sold the company that he forged for a long time in the city, and that its legal representative is another person who has been assuming the commitments and businesses since October 2022.

Melo Cipagauta recalled that, as the Minister of the Interior and the Attorney General of the Nation herself have pointed out, the Transparency Secretariat of the Republic is not the competent entity to disqualify candidates for popularly elected positions, whose competence corresponds only to the National Electoral Council CNE.

In this regard, the president of the U Party in the department, Yopal councilor Ómar Ortega, also issued a statement to the public in which he sets out his position on the issue, and provides a piece of reassurance to both candidates and voters.

