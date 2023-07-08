Cocha Molina received restored crown of king of kings

the accordion player Gonzalo Arturo ‘Cocha’ Molina received the crown of king of kings that he won at the Vallenato Legend Festival in 1997 on Friday afternoon after undergoing a restoration process.

The delivery was made at the offices of the Fundación del Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata in Valledupar, as far as the Vallenato king arrived with his work team that are part of his music school. He also announced that the crown will be part of a museum that will open in the city in October of this year.

“For me, the restoration that the Foundation does for me is gratifying. First, because This year I am going to inaugurate the Cocha Molina museum in October, where I want to leave a legacy for the new generations and precisely I had to restore all the trophies that I have won by the categories and the crown of the king of kings was worn out because it has some materials that are resistant, but the fabric is deteriorating ”, said ‘Cocha’ Molina.

At the same time, he stressed that in his museum there will be all the Vallenato King trophies that he has won in different categories, with the King of Kings crown being the highest award for accordion players of Vallenato music.

“I feel happy because it is remembering what happened 26 years ago and the greatest satisfaction of an accordion player is being a vallenato king. I want the generations, knowing that a king of kings has a crown, to make more efforts to maintain traditional Vallenato music.”ended.