Cockroaches and drunken operators: what the Nas found in the mid-August checks in retirement homes

Cockroaches and drunken operators: what the Nas found in the mid-August checks in retirement homes

Dirt and little care: this is what the nos found during the mid-August checks in nursing homes. TO Udine a social welfare worker, injured a 91-year-old guest of the facility, falling on him while she was looking after him because he was drunk. In many structures the methods of preparing meals are disputed: with striking cases relating to two RSAs in the province of Paviain whose kitchens the presence of pests and cockroaches has been found.

Over the entire national territory, 351 structures were inspected, including assisted nursing homes (RSA), retirement homes, housing communities and family homes: 70 irregular, equal to 20% of the controlled objectives. It had been decided in conjunction with the August 15th period to strengthen controls.

