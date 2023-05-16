Coclé fish farmers are being supported by ARAP and Cobre Panamá – EntornoInteligente

The tilapia harvest is carried out thanks to a joint project between the community, the Panama Aquatic Resources Authority (ARAP)) and the company Copper Panamawith the purpose of having this fish both for local consumption and for commercial sale.

He Cascajal Sustainable Agro Community Committeemade up of more than 15 families from the district of La Pintada in Coclé, has carried out the first partial harvest of tilapia.

This joint project with the community, ARAP and Copper Panamaaims to obtain fish for local consumption and commercial sale.

In the first harvest, which had a total weight of about 300 pounds, the tilapia weighed an average of 1.5 pounds.

In addition to providing high-quality protein for these families, the tilapia harvest will also become a source of economic income.

Likewise, these families have a machine to grind the fish and transform it into value-added nuggets and hamburgers.