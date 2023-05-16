Home » Coclé fish farmers are being supported by ARAP and Cobre Panamá – EntornoInteligente
News

Coclé fish farmers are being supported by ARAP and Cobre Panamá – EntornoInteligente

by admin
Coclé fish farmers are being supported by ARAP and Cobre Panamá – EntornoInteligente

The tilapia harvest is carried out thanks to a joint project between the community, the Panama Aquatic Resources Authority (ARAP)) and the company Copper Panamawith the purpose of having this fish both for local consumption and for commercial sale.

He Cascajal Sustainable Agro Community Committeemade up of more than 15 families from the district of La Pintada in Coclé, has carried out the first partial harvest of tilapia.

This joint project with the community, ARAP and Copper Panamaaims to obtain fish for local consumption and commercial sale.

In the first harvest, which had a total weight of about 300 pounds, the tilapia weighed an average of 1.5 pounds.

In addition to providing high-quality protein for these families, the tilapia harvest will also become a source of economic income.

Likewise, these families have a machine to grind the fish and transform it into value-added nuggets and hamburgers.

See also  [Crossroads]Can't Shanghai clear the epidemic data under the Party's command? | Shanghai Epidemic | Dynamic Clearing | Tang Hao

You may also like

«Education and politics, what is their relationship?»: Walter...

Mancuso and the truths without evidence?

Karnin: truck driver seriously injured after accident >...

VIDEOS | “Toretto”: this is the new song...

Several recaptured from the escape in the center...

Relief for emergency services: no flooding expected

Eleven Pachakutik assembly members announce that they will...

Ordinance ‘Much Talent, Zero Drugs’, hopes to reach...

“Intervention in irrigation systems will be according to...

Palermunos demand the La Goleta bridge

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy