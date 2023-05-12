CoCrea will present its Call 2023 “Cultura Viva” in Cali

The Colombia Crea Talento Corporation – CoCrea and the Universidad del Valle invite the business sector and agents, organizations and companies of the cultural and creative sector of Cali to the presentation of the Call “Cultura Viva” which will take place next Thursday, May 18 in the auditorium of the Cultural Center of the Bank of the Republic of Cali from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon, and has the support of the Cali Chamber of Commerce, the Banco de the Republic and the Secretaries of Culture and Economic Development of the city.

At this event, the General Director of CoCrea, María del Pilar Ordóñez, will present the Call, whose purpose is select cultural and creative projects that contribute to promoting the exercise of cultural rights, so that they are eligible to receive investments or donations, and grant their contributors the right to deduct 165% of the value contributed in the taxable income tax base.

“We are visiting the regions to convene both to possible contributors and financiers as well as to cultural creators, of the arts and heritage so that they know the CoCrea Call. This mechanism has proven to be successful in improving investment environments and preserving identity, and that we recognize ourselves in peace through our cultural and artistic expressions”, stated the General Director of CoCrea, María del Pilar Ordóñez.

As a result of the previous calls, the tax incentive mechanism managed by CoCrea has managed to mobilize resources for $237 billion in projects that have already been executed or that are in the process of execution throughout the national territory. This positions it as one of the most effective mechanisms to promote the creative and cultural sector.

Cali is the second destination of this national tour that it is carrying out to present its “Cultura Viva” Call, which began on April 27 in the city of Cartagena. Medellín, Quibdó, Bucaramanga, Montería, Barranquilla, Neiva, Arauca, Riohacha, Yopal and Ibagué will also be visited.

In the same way, several virtual meetings of a pedagogical nature will be held through CoCrea’s social networks, where doubts will be resolved to the public and support will be provided specific to all people interested in participating in the call.

The terms of reference of the “Cultura Viva” Call will be available from April 28 and until the closing of applications on September 5, 2023, on the CoCrea website www.colombiacrea.org.

