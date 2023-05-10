Codazzi government says it has no complaints of AGC recruitment and patrols

The mayor of Codazzi, Omar Benjumea, responded in a short statement to the concerns of the Ombudsman’s Office about the presence in the municipality of the self-styled United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, AGC, but, although he complied with the recommendations, he did not acknowledge that there are recruitments or patrols of the armed group in the urban area.

Benjumea assured that they have verified with the inhabitants and no one has reported the armed presence of groups outside the law, nor have they received complaints about patrols, recruitment and persecution of social leaders.

“We are concerned, because we do not have formal complaints about forced recruitment of young people or adults, we do not have information about patrols in the neighborhoods, they tell us about a sector of patrols (of the armed group) towards Verdecia, which is more from La Paz and El Step not from Codazzi. However, the cyclists go out and people do not see groups or that they are marked in the peripheral neighborhoods. We have consulted with our presidents (of JAC) and ourselves in peripheral neighborhoods, leaving for the rural area and we have not been able to show the presence of armed groups ”, Benjumea narrowed.

He added that they will assume the preventive measures and that in any case, before the Ombudsman’s alert, they were developing a strategic security plan.

“We agree with this, I think it is necessary, especially in this pre-electoral period. This is supported by the selective murders that have occurred since the beginning of the year, approximately nine, and they have also told us of some extortions against merchants, which have not yet been legally supported.”Benjumea pointed out.

The municipality of Codazzi is surrounded by the Public Force with which five security councils have been held this year, according to the municipal administration.

“We are going to meet with all the people who have been summoned to issue these early warnings to take the measures that help us guarantee the safety of all citizens.”, concluded Benjumea.

The AGC, also known as the ‘Clan del Golfo’, interfere in the municipalities of Codazzi, Valledupar, El Copey and Pueblo Bello, among other regions in southern Cesar.