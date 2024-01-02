Code orange for a lot of rain in the province of Luxembourg

© MARC HERREMANS – MEDIAHUIS

The RMI warned on Monday afternoon of heavy rainfall in the coming days, especially south of Sambre and Meuse. In the province of Luxembourg, code orange applies with 50 to even 70 l/m2 in 24 hours.

Many Flemish people spend the holidays in the Ardennes. They have been warned about this. Various active rain zones will move across our country from Monday evening to Friday. Code yellow applies to the provinces of Liège, Hainaut and Namur (25 to 50l/m2 in 24 hours), while for Luxembourg this has been increased to code orange.

Luxembourg will be hardest hit with total rainfall amounts ranging from 70 to very locally more than 130 l/m2 in 96 hours. Floods cannot be ruled out.

In the other provinces the criteria for code yellow do not seem to be met, but significant amounts of precipitation will also occur in the next 3 to 4 days. Precipitation must be closely monitored, especially for the province of West Flanders, given the high levels of precipitation that are also expected in the north of France.

The warning may be expanded to other provinces and/or extended, the RMI says.

Share this: Facebook

X

