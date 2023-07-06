Codechocó expanded the Chocó monitoring network

With the objective of knowing the state of the water quality of the water sources of Chocó, Codechocó expanded the monitoring network for the department, adding five new points located in the lower part of the Baudó river, between the municipalities of Medio Baudó (Puerto Meluk ) and Lower Baudó (Pizarro).

Alexis Castro Arriaga, head of the entity’s Water Laboratory, assured that with the inclusion of these five new stations, 80% of the main channel of the Baudó river is covered, a sector between Pie de Pató (Alto Baudó) and Pizarro (Lower Baudó ) and where it will be possible to define which indices influence the change in the water quality of the water source.

The first monitoring at the new points was carried out the last week of June with the objective of determining the quality and quantity of water from the Baudó River; and thus evaluate the degree of contamination of the same. The water samples were taken in the sections between Puerto Meluk and Pizarro.

Arnold Rincón López, director of Codechocó, assured that the entity is advancing in the implementation of strategies and in the investment of financial and technical resources in order to obtain more information on the state of the rivers in the jurisdiction, to identify the productive activities or human actions that put them at risk.

The monitoring results, as soon as they are processed by the Water Laboratory, will be available to the general public; in September through the quarterly report on the Water Resource Management project plan.