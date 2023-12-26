Codechocó is betting on mining formalization in Chocó

Through the strategy led by CODECHOCÓ to guarantee that mining activity is carried out legally in Chocó, the Corporation has been carrying out the following actions:

Environmental Control and Surveillance of the Activities of Mining Units.

CODECHOCÓ provided support to the public force in carrying out control and surveillance visits against the illicit exploitation of mining deposits.

These were carried out in the mining establishments located in the Atrato and San Juan regional areas.

Mining Formalization

Within the framework of what is established in the Law and in compliance with the agreements of the Mining Roundtable and Mining Strike, the Corporation during the four-year period 2020-2023

CODECHOCÓ formalized 2,674 hectares for carrying out small-scale mining activity, through the granting of 34 temporary environmental licenses, with the ethnic territories of COCOMAUPA, COCOMACOIRO and COCOMAN as direct beneficiaries of the administrative acts.

It is important to highlight that the formalized areas are not located inside the Pacific forest reserve, nor are they protected areas.

The granting of temporary environmental licenses has made it possible to generate 1,337 direct jobs, 3,000 indirect jobs, and benefit 200 families.

