Home » Codechocó: there is no risk with Bajirá thermal water
News

Codechocó: there is no risk with Bajirá thermal water

by admin
Codechocó: there is no risk with Bajirá thermal water

Codechocó reported that the underground hot springs that emerged in April in the Jaime Uribe neighborhood of the municipality of Nuevo Belén de Bajirá, do not present a risk to the community, beyond their high temperature (85 degrees Celsius) and a high content of sulfur, which is normal in this type of water.

Codechocó took samples of these waters and analyzed them in its water laboratory, determined their physical-chemical components and verified that they correspond to underground thermal waters whose geochemical composition is consistent with the geological formations of the area.

In this sense, some recommendations are given:

1. Do not use this water for domestic work or for human consumption.

2. Be careful because of the risk of contact burns.

See also  They ask for a solution to the plague of bats in the El Juncal educational institution

You may also like

National Union of Directors of Paraguay reacts

Highlight period of peace in Buenaventura

He sets himself on fire in front of...

31 thousand 241 Pakistani pilgrims reached Saudi Arabia...

Councilors analyze budget addition for the Comptroller’s Office

Abortion in Croatia: the fear of becoming like...

Minus One Formula – Naibaat

First altercation between traffic police and motorcyclists in...

Italian Army and Air Force in Zaragoza for...

Imran Khan’s denial of not having contact with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy