Codechocó: there is no risk with Bajirá thermal water

Codechocó reported that the underground hot springs that emerged in April in the Jaime Uribe neighborhood of the municipality of Nuevo Belén de Bajirá, do not present a risk to the community, beyond their high temperature (85 degrees Celsius) and a high content of sulfur, which is normal in this type of water.

Codechocó took samples of these waters and analyzed them in its water laboratory, determined their physical-chemical components and verified that they correspond to underground thermal waters whose geochemical composition is consistent with the geological formations of the area.

In this sense, some recommendations are given:

1. Do not use this water for domestic work or for human consumption.

2. Be careful because of the risk of contact burns.