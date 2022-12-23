Home News Codognè: absent due to illness, he worked illegally in another construction site
The carabinieri of the Treviso labor inspectorate have suspended the activity of a construction site in Codognè (Treviso) in which an illegal worker was identified, who is however regularly employed in another construction company, in which he appeared absent been ill for several months.

The man also tried to give false identities to the inspectors.

The company in which the unskilled worker worked was found to be in default in various aspects concerning workplace safety and, in addition to being stopped, will have to pay fines and sanctions of over 25 thousand euros.

