Coexistence of numbers and realities to create a smart future丨2023 Digital Expo, China Telecom comes from the “cloud”! |China Telecom|Digital China|5G_Sina Technology_Sina.com

Recently, the 2023 China International Big Data Industry Expo (hereinafter referred to as the “Digital Expo”) was grandly held at the Guiyang International Ecological Conference Center. Tang Ke, deputy general manager of China Telecom Group Co., Ltd., was invited to attend the opening ceremony of this Expo, and as a guest of industrial and big data central enterprises, he participated in the symposium attended by Li Bingjun, deputy secretary of the Guizhou Provincial Party Committee and governor. The symposium focused on creating “six Large industrial base”, increase the investment of central enterprises in Guizhou, and promote the high-quality development of Guizhou and in-depth exchanges.

China Telecom, as the national team and main force for building a strong network country and a digital China, and maintaining network information security, used the theme of “Digital Reality Coexistence, Intelligence to Create the Future” in this year’s Digital Expo, focusing on “Inheriting Red Genes and Consolidating Computing Power” Foundation, Empowering the Digital Future” presents China Telecom’s innovative exploration, capability responsibility and positive achievements in building a solid foundation for Digital China, building a security barrier for Digital China, stimulating the development momentum of Digital China, and high-quality support for the construction of Digital China.

The foundation of the national cloud is built, and Tianyi Yunzijin is born in response to the “cloud”

China Telecom actively implements the “Overall Layout Plan for the Construction of Digital China” and advances the construction of digital information infrastructure in an orderly manner, focusing on solving high-quality supply of computing power, comprehensive circulation of data elements, cloud-intelligent integrated services, breakthroughs in key core technologies, and security situational awareness responses Provide telecommunications intelligence, solutions and services for dealing with and other issues, and strive to build a national cloud that is “independent and controllable, intelligent and agile, safe and reliable, green and low-carbon, and application-driven”.

China Telecom has built a 2+4+31+X+O national cloud computing power infrastructure covering the whole country, and promoted the construction of Tianyi Cloud’s “one city, one pool”, with the ability of one cloud with multiple cores, one cloud with multiple states, and one cloud with multiple computing capabilities . Adhere to integration and optimization, and create a new cloud service computing power base that integrates software and hardware – the Zijin architecture, with the self-developed Zijin DPU as the core, and through the deep integration of Zijin series hardware and self-developed software, form an overall solution integrating software and hardware. While fully unleashing computing power, it will bring innovative changes to the software and hardware systems, promote smoother and greener digital applications at the business level of thousands of industries, help enterprises digitally transform and upgrade, and promote the high-quality development of the digital economy and industries.

With the help of the soil, press the accelerator button for the coordinated development of the east and the west

31 billion floating-point calculations per second, and initially realize global scheduling, third-party cloud scheduling, and heterogeneous computing power scheduling capabilities. This is China Telecom’s Tianyi Cloud 4.0 computing power distribution network that was selected as one of the top ten super projects of central enterprises-“Xi Rang “, through “Resilience Soil”, it is more convenient and more economical to promote “counting from east to west”, “computing from east to west”, “training from east to west”, “preparing from east to west”, and “cloud access of eastern enterprises to the west”. To the 1ms, 5ms, and 20ms delay circles, the Chinese speed of computing power transmission is constantly refreshed, helping to build a new pattern of coordinated development between the East and the West, and opening the accelerator for the construction of the “Great Power Project”.

Security escort to ensure cloud-network edge-end collaboration

Security is of paramount importance, especially for information systems and data platforms that carry a large amount of applications and data. At present, relying on the unique cloud network resource endowment and based on the concept of active defense, China Telecom has preliminarily established a domestic unique security defense in depth system that integrates cloud, network, edge, end, and user data, and realizes “measurable, knowable, preventable and controllable”.

China Telecom actively expands security products and services, builds security core capabilities, and builds the only national-level network security protection platform “Yundi” in China with full network coverage and global reach. Build a quantum secure communication metropolitan area network with the largest scale, the most users, and the most comprehensive applications in China. We combine quantum encryption technology with 5G communication to launch the first carrier-grade quantum security product “Tianyi Quantum Secret”. In addition, a series of security products such as the cloud-native security platform “Red Shield” and Tianyi Security Brain have been launched to provide users with more secure and reliable information services.

Industry empowerment, bravely be the “chain leader” of the modern industrial chain

China Telecom vigorously promotes the coordinated development of technology ecology, application ecology, channel ecology, and service ecology, and increases the supply of high-quality and efficient digital products and services. , more efficient solutions, and provide services for all walks of life in the economy and society, “using the cloud to empower intelligence”, and continuously improve customers’ sense of gain, happiness, and security.

Xijiang Miao Village is the largest Miao Village in the world. Based on the construction needs of Xijiang Scenic Spot’s 4A upgrade to 5A evaluation and construction, China Telecom helped the scenic spot complete the 5G intelligent upgrade and transformation, and customized the scenic spot according to the characteristics of the scenic spot and the needs of tourists on the basis of the network. The smart operation platform realizes the efficient scheduling of scenic spots, the application of big data in marketing, the needs of artificial intelligence security integration and intimate tour guide services, not only providing tourists with comprehensive food, housing, transportation, travel, shopping , entertainment and considerate travel services, while also reducing the investment of manpower and material resources in scenic spots. The completion of the Xijiang model can realize the intelligent empowerment covering the whole area of ​​scenic spots, and further upgrade it to a large platform for the whole area of ​​smart tourism.

In the era of media integration, news media has evolved into a full-featured and full-featured Internet platform integrating news information, data services, government services, life services, social services, and smart party building. In this regard, relying on the advantages of Guoyun, 5G, network information security, user scale, and communication channels, China Telecom’s media integration has integrated telecom self-developed products such as public opinion brain, CDN, 5G backpack, 5G news, slow live broadcast, and cloud performances into the strategy. , collection, editing, storage, distribution, marketing, and media content production, with “integrated media” as the body and “intelligent media” as the wings, to promote the integrated development of traditional media and emerging media.

The 5G Smart Tea Garden in Danzhai County is located in Mazhai Village, Longquan Town, covering an area of ​​5,000 mu. It is a key project integrating tourism, tea planting, health care and leisure, and smart management. The 5G smart tea garden applies IoT technology to traditional tea gardens. The project covers modules such as weather analysis, insect monitoring, soil moisture, product traceability, video monitoring, and Tianyi cloud broadcasting. Through digital industrial construction, traditional tea gardens are made more “smart”. Provide more scientific, convenient and efficient management methods for rural revitalization and industrial prosperity.

Relying on the advantages of cloud-network integration and technological innovation capabilities, China Telecom has built a 5G+ smart factory for Guiyang Gaoxin Huicheng Food Co., Ltd. that fits the characteristics of the baking industry. AI machine vision realizes product quality inspection, loss report, cash register, and personnel behavior analysis; the data center realizes the unified aggregation, management and analysis of data throughout the life cycle, and realizes unified data standards, unified storage, and unified application. Break down information barriers between systems. Realize the true integration of information technology and business management through the precise empowerment of operational data to operational strategies.

Wengfu 5G Smart Factory is a “smart factory” jointly built by China Telecom and Wengfu Group. Relying on gigabit optical fiber network, industrial PON, 5G, digital twin and other technologies, through dual gigabit high-speed, stable and low-latency networks, the The access of massive equipment and devices in industrial enterprises has effectively promoted traditional enterprises to move towards “intelligence”. Combined with 5G network and background AI capabilities, the robot dog can realize mobile warning, real-time monitoring, information return, etc. in high-risk specific areas, instead of manual inspection, and realize 24 hours a day and night, uninterrupted real-time monitoring. The use of the telecom 5G private network has created more possibilities for factories to intelligentize their production. At present, the factory has realized intelligent management and control of production energy consumption, which has increased the production efficiency of the enterprise by 25%, reduced operating costs by 22%, and improved safety management by 70%.

Next, China Telecom will focus on computing power services as an important productive force to promote the digital economy, and provide the society with “computing power + connection + model + security” check-in computing power services, making new contributions to the high-quality development of digital China. greater contribution. China Telecom Guizhou Company will also open up the main artery of digital infrastructure and build a large artificial intelligence model and computing power application highland on the colorful land of Guizhou.

