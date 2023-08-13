Coffee farmers affected by the rise in gasoline

In recent months, both peasants and coffee producers have been affected by the different economic problems that have afflicted the Eje Cafetero region and the country. However, on this occasion, from the presidency of the Risaralda Coffee Growers Committee they denounce the constant increase in gasoline, another factor that does not allow its stabilization in the midst of the contingency.

James William Montes, president of the Committee of Coffee Growers and spokesperson, expressed: “Last year we sold coffee for more than $230,000 and we paid $1,500 for the transportation of each arroba, today we sell the arroba for $125,000 and transportation costs us between $1,800 and $2,000; The constant increase in gasoline has seriously affected farmers and producers since the high price of transportation is added to that of production inputs and makes their profits almost nil. We are in the middle of the month of August, known for the great coffee production that occurs in this region for this time of year, but it does not look good as costs continue to rise and profits to decline.”

Additionally, a national media outlet shared the complaint that Segundo Salvador Rojas González, a coffee smallholder from the Diamante Alto village, in the municipality of La Celia (Risaralda), wrote for the National Government and the management of the Federation. His text enunciated the greatest coffee crisis in history and captures the sentiment of thousands of producers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

