Coffee growers choose Germán Bahamón as the new manager of Fedecafé

This Thursday, April 27, a extraordinary congress of the National Federation of Coffee Growers in Bogotáin the meeting the new manager of the guild was defined, who will be German BahamonThis is despite the fact that the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, does not look favorably on the provisions of the coffee growers.

The nation’s president expected the union to give him some time while the new Finance Minister, Ricardo Bonilla, is officially appointed, who will take office on May 1, however, despite Petro’s request, it has already been taken the decision.

Present at the meeting the outgoing Minister of Finance, José Antonio Ocampo, who was with the union to advance the crucial meeting for the coming years in the coffee-growing entity.

The official added that he celebrated the union’s decision since it represented a democratic determination with which the majority of votes was reached, leaving Bahamón’s appointment as a result.

Petro reminds the new director of the Federation of Coffee Growers of old trills:

Through his Twitter account, President Gustavo Petro made public his disagreement with the appointment of Germán Bahamón as director of the National Federation of Coffee Growers.

The first president added to his trill two screenshots in which the political animosity that Bahamón expressed for Petro is evident not long ago.

“This is the new president of the National Federation of coffee growers. I thought it was time for dialogue and common construction. I will dialogue with your regional grassroots organizations“.

It should be noted that the businessman from Huila would have had the support of the 15 departmental committees to occupy this important managerial position, since they highlighted his work, track record and experience.