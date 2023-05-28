Coffee is produced with a lot of sense

Asorrosa, the Association of Small High-Quality Coffee Producers of Santa Rosa de Cabal, has been transforming the disabilities of coffee growers in the municipality into a whole potential, they already have more than 300 own brands.

The Association of Small High-Quality Coffee Producers of Santa Rosa de Cabal (Asorrosa) has become a pride of Risaraldense, and it is that with 169 associated coffee growers, among whom they gather nearly 600 hectares of planted coffee, today they already have with 303 own brands with Invima registration.

“Let’s project our coffee growers, as sustained value-added business coffee growers for local and international markets of differentiated coffees”, stated James Wiliam Montes Morales, president of the association.

Asorrosa has achieved such remarkable results, by having a roasting center, in which the coffee grower can train, and prepare to undertake, innovate and be certified in high quality coffees. “We are building this center with machinery that the Government of Risaralda gave us, it was an investment of $650 million, we have a state-of-the-art toaster, a thresher and a classifier, which allows us to be at the same level as any production center. roasting of the world”, Montes added.

The coffee leader assures that before the coffee farmer did not look at coffee beyond the parchment, however, today they seek that everyone can achieve that added value and open up to a world of possibilities. “In the laboratory we already have 303 brands with Invima, which leads us to project the coffee grower in this sense, in fact, we will soon have training with the National Federation of Coffee Growers, in which we will learn how to ship abroad,” Montes said.

“We want to have a prosperous coffee farm to harvest peace, and not prostrate to cultivate war”, James William Montes.

INCLUSION

Among Asorrosa’s own brands, all of them stand out for their excellent flavor, however, some tell unique stories of self-improvement through each of their beans, “We have the social entrepreneurship program for coffee inclusion and innovation, it is a job with disabled coffee growers, in Colombia there are 542,000 coffee-growing families, 54,256 of them have some type of disability, at Asorrosa we are teaching them to turn these limitations into opportunities,” Montes said.

Among these stories, the one about Café El Despertar stands out, harvested by an obvious coffee farmer who, despite not having his vision, has managed to support his family with coffee beans.

“We have a coffee farmer with partial hemiplegia, he loses the mobility of half of his body, when he goes to drink coffee on our hills due to his illness he loses balance, but despite this, he recovers, gets up and he continues, We have called this coffee Café El Equilibrio”, said the coffee leader.

This is how today it is common to find coffees with special names in the market of the Municipality of Araucarias, such as Café Pulgarcito, cultivated by a farmer who lacks his thumb, or Café de Una Mano, harvested by a man who one of its upper limbs is missing, or Café Retorno, a brand owned by a man who was a victim of guerrilla displacement.

Today in Santa Rosa de Cabal coffee is planted, cultivated, and harvested with a lot of meaning.