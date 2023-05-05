Home » Coffee production down
News

Coffee production down

by admin
Coffee production down

Gloria Camargo

Coffee production in Colombia, the world‘s largest producer of mild washed Arabica, has decreased by 6% in the first four months of 2023 compared to the same period of the previous year. Reported production was 3.26 million 60kg bags compared to 3.46 million last year. In addition, production in April 2023 decreased by 25% compared to April 2022, going from 750,000 bags to 566,000 60-kg bags.

The reduction in the coffee harvest is due to a number of factors, including increased rainfall in the coffee zone after three years of La Niña Phenomenon and lower fertilization levels due to high input prices. In addition, in the last 12 months (May 2022-April 2023), coffee production in Colombia has decreased by 9%, going from almost 12 million bags to almost 10.9 million bags.

It may interest you: Construction sector does not raise its head

The decline in coffee production has also had an impact on Colombian exports. In the last 12 months, coffee exports decreased by 9%, from 11.9 million bags to 10.8 million bags. In April 2023, exports fell by 15%, from 848,000 bags to 719,000 60-kg bags, and so far this coffee year, exports have exceeded 6.2 million bags, representing a decrease of 14 % compared to the same previous period.

This reduction in the production and export of coffee in Colombia could have an impact on coffee prices globally, since Colombia is one of the largest coffee exporters in the world and is known for producing a high-quality variety. Experts suggest that coffee consumers and producers should be aware of market trends and take steps to mitigate the risks of decreased production.

See also  From outdoor masks to nightclubs, what can change at the end of the month

You may also like

Kılıçdaroğlu: The lowest civil servant salary will be...

Roy Barreras paving his way to the Presidency?

Vittorio Sgarbi on trial for defamation against Virginia...

D2/J20: Kotoko FC, unpaid players boycott Foadan match...

in La Jagua del Pilar there would be...

Moscow accuses US of drone attack on Kremlin...

Heavy rain at 20 rainfall stations yesterday in...

Uncivil behavior of certain enumerators: the CENI warns...

Prosecutor’s Office in Cali opened an urgent act...

Apple’s EPS Beat Expectations by $0.09, Revenue Beats...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy