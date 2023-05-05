Coffee production down

Gloria Camargo

Coffee production in Colombia, the world‘s largest producer of mild washed Arabica, has decreased by 6% in the first four months of 2023 compared to the same period of the previous year. Reported production was 3.26 million 60kg bags compared to 3.46 million last year. In addition, production in April 2023 decreased by 25% compared to April 2022, going from 750,000 bags to 566,000 60-kg bags.

The reduction in the coffee harvest is due to a number of factors, including increased rainfall in the coffee zone after three years of La Niña Phenomenon and lower fertilization levels due to high input prices. In addition, in the last 12 months (May 2022-April 2023), coffee production in Colombia has decreased by 9%, going from almost 12 million bags to almost 10.9 million bags.

The decline in coffee production has also had an impact on Colombian exports. In the last 12 months, coffee exports decreased by 9%, from 11.9 million bags to 10.8 million bags. In April 2023, exports fell by 15%, from 848,000 bags to 719,000 60-kg bags, and so far this coffee year, exports have exceeded 6.2 million bags, representing a decrease of 14 % compared to the same previous period.

This reduction in the production and export of coffee in Colombia could have an impact on coffee prices globally, since Colombia is one of the largest coffee exporters in the world and is known for producing a high-quality variety. Experts suggest that coffee consumers and producers should be aware of market trends and take steps to mitigate the risks of decreased production.