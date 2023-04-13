Colombian coffee production was 799,000 60-kilogram bags last March, a 13% drop from the 914,000 bags in the third month of 2022sources in the sector reported this Wednesday.

This, detailed the National Federation of Coffee Growers of Colombia (FNC) in a statement, is “the result of the excess rainfall in 2022.”

“So far this year (January-March), production registered a slight drop of 1%, to 2.69 million bags from the 2.71 million bags produced in the same period last year”added the information.

What do the coffee production figures say?

Meanwhile, in the last 12 months production decreased by 8%, going from 12 million bags in the same previous period to 11.1 million.

“So far this coffee year (October 2022-March 2023), production exceeded 5.6 million bags, 10% less compared to the 6.2 million bags of the same previous period,” according to the FNC.

On the other hand, exports fell 19% last March, since they totaled 906,000 60-kilogram bags, while in the third month of 2022 that figure was 1.1 million bags.

“So far this year, exports were close to 2.7 million bags, 15% less compared to the 3.1 million bags exported in the same previous period. In the last 12 months, exports fell 10% to 10 .9 million bags versus the 12.1 million exported a year earlier,” detailed the Federation.

Finally, so far this coffee year, sales abroad totaled 5.5 million bags, a drop of 14% compared to the 6.4 million bags in the same previous period.

Colombia is the world‘s largest producer of mild washed Arabica coffee and the livelihood of some 560,000 peasant families depends on its activity.