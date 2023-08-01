Cogesa closes its doors to waste from L’Aquila – News

Cogesa, the investee company that manages the waste service in Sulmona (L’Aquila), closes its doors to waste from L’Aquila. This morning two trucks of undifferentiated garbage, coming from the regional capital, were sent back. In fact, the agreement between Cogesa and Asm expired on 31 December 2022. Until the terms of the agreement and the new tariffs are defined, the company from L’Aquila will no longer be able to unload waste at the Sulmona landfill. A story that marks the breaking point after seven means of warnings, warnings and interlocutions.





“It is not a parochial question” – the mayor of Sulmona, Gianfranco Di Piero, is keen to point out – “but it is the direct consequence of a method of conferment which must be regulated”.





The point should have been discussed yesterday in the similar control of the mayors, which was deserted due to the lack of a quorum.





In the latest proposal made by Cogesa to Asm, there was talk of 158 euros per ton for a total of about 1 million more euros to be paid into the subsidiary’s coffers. Estimate that the company from L’Aquila had refused. Approximately 60 municipalities in central Abruzzo between Valle Peligna, Valle Sagittario, Valle Subequana, Alto Sangro and L’Aquila contribute to the plant



