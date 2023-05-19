Home » “Cognitive survey on Made in Italy preparatory to the framework law”
News

“Cognitive survey on Made in Italy preparatory to the framework law”

by admin
“Cognitive survey on Made in Italy preparatory to the framework law”

Rome, May 19. (beraking latest news) – “Today’s initiative to enhance and promote the export of Italian excellence is a first concrete response to one of the needs identified in the more than one hundred hearings that the Productive Activities, Commerce and Tourism commission …

Posted on

Rome, May 19. (beraking latest news) – “Today’s initiative to enhance and promote the export of Italian excellence is a first concrete response to one of the needs identified in the more than one hundred hearings that the Productive Activities, Commerce and Tourism commission of the Chamber of Deputies conducted for four months and which led to the elaboration of the fact-finding survey on Made in Italy, which has just been approved”. With these words Ilaria Cavo, vice president of the X commission of the Chamber, spoke at the Farnesina at the presentation of the event ‘The days of digital Made in Italy’.

“The promotion of Made in Italy for four days on a platform like Amazon – added Cavo – is a factor of support and promotion in line with what was requested by our excellences during the auditions. I thank Foreign Minister Tajani for coordinating this initiative which also involves the Ministry of Agriculture and Mimit. The fact-finding investigation carried out by our commission is an in-depth study, it touched the various sectors of our productions and was implemented by Mimit as a preparatory study at the basis of the framework law on Made in Italy”.

You may also like

The nightmare of a radioactive cloud also arrives...

school infrastructure inaugurated – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive...

Cecilia López former minister of agriculture denounces threats

Rhino News, and more…: VisualARQ 2.13 Released!

Gao Jiatong quickly cuts hair and treats customers...

City seeks to win their third consecutive Premier...

Fed, no decisions have yet been made on...

Liverpool is protesting to the FA over the...

Tadó: burn two Western Fleet buses in Playa...

US stocks rise as Powell comments await, hopes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy