“Cognitive survey on Made in Italy preparatory to the framework law”

Rome, May 19. (beraking latest news) – “Today’s initiative to enhance and promote the export of Italian excellence is a first concrete response to one of the needs identified in the more than one hundred hearings that the Productive Activities, Commerce and Tourism commission of the Chamber of Deputies conducted for four months and which led to the elaboration of the fact-finding survey on Made in Italy, which has just been approved”. With these words Ilaria Cavo, vice president of the X commission of the Chamber, spoke at the Farnesina at the presentation of the event ‘The days of digital Made in Italy’.

“The promotion of Made in Italy for four days on a platform like Amazon – added Cavo – is a factor of support and promotion in line with what was requested by our excellences during the auditions. I thank Foreign Minister Tajani for coordinating this initiative which also involves the Ministry of Agriculture and Mimit. The fact-finding investigation carried out by our commission is an in-depth study, it touched the various sectors of our productions and was implemented by Mimit as a preparatory study at the basis of the framework law on Made in Italy”.